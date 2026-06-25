African Mining Week 2026 - The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa – will connect Zimbabwean regulators and mining stakeholders with global investors to advance partnerships, as the country accelerates efforts to build a $12 billion mining industry by 2030.

Taking place from October 14 - 16 in Cape Town, AMW 2026 will feature a dedicated Zimbabwe Country Spotlight, showcasing lucrative opportunities across the country’s mining value chain. The country spotlight will feature high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking sessions and project showcases, connecting global investors and service providers with senior decision-makers from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development of Zimbabwe, the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe and leading mining companies operating across the country.

The spotlight comes at a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe, as the country seeks fresh capital to unlock value from more than 60 known mineral occurrences spanning gold, lithium, platinum group metals, chrome, coal and rare earths.

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In a major move to improve investment competitiveness, Zimbabwe reduced mining-related license and permit fees in May 2026, lowering operational costs for investors while streamlining market participation. Registration fees for dealing in precious stones have been reduced from $15,000 to $10,000, while export permit fees have been cut from $1,875 to $500. New licensing categories – including permits for gold jewellery manufacturing and lithium processing plants – have also been introduced as part of a broader strategy to promote investments across in-country value addition projects. The reduction in fees for beneficiation projects follows the April 2026 introduction of export quotas for lithium concentrates ahead of a planned 2027 ban on concentrate exports. The shift is already reshaping the country’s lithium industry, with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt achieving Zimbabwe’s first export shipment of lithium sulphate salts in April 2026.

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Coming into this picture, AMW 2026’s Zimbabwe Country Spotlight will provide investors with direct insights into these evolving regulatory frameworks, highlighting emerging investment and partnership prospects in lithium processing and across the mining value chain.

Zimbabwe’s gold sector is also positioned for renewed growth amid sustained high global gold prices (averaging $5,000 per ounce). In line with this momentum, Zimbabwe’s sovereign wealth fund, Mutapa Investment Fund, is seeking $250 million to expand gold mining operations. Against this backdrop, AMW 2026 offers a timely platform for investors to engage with one of Africa’s most prospective brownfield gold markets and explore opportunities across exploration, mine expansion and processing infrastructure.

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AMW 2026’s strong emphasis on artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) formalization also aligns closely with Zimbabwe’s national mining development strategy. In May 2026, Zimbabwe certified 300 small-scale miners following completion of training programs safety, compliance and productivity. Supported by funding from Mutapa Gold Resources – a subsidiary of Mutapa Investment Fund - the initiative aims to train and formalize 1,500 ASM players.

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As the official platform where Africa’s mining opportunities are discussed and maximized, AMW 2026 will provide stakeholders with market intelligence on Zimbabwe’s evolving mining landscape and investment outlook.