As global aluminium prices surge - hitting a four-year high of $3,492 per ton in March 2026 - driven by tensions in the Middle East, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, scheduled for October 14-16 in Cape Town, will explore the challenges and opportunities emerging for Africa within the global aluminium supply chain.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz - which accounts for approximately 12% of global aluminium trade – and attacks on industrial infrastructure across the Middle East - a region responsible for 9% of global output - are disrupting the global supply chain.

For Africa, these developments present both risks and opportunities. The continent currently has only one operational alumina refinery - the RUSAL-operated Friguia refinery in Guinea - leaving African markets highly exposed to global supply disruptions and price volatility. Despite holding more than 30% of the world’s bauxite reserves, Africa accounts for less than 1% of global alumina refining capacity, highlighting a significant gap between resource availability and downstream processing infrastructure. As a result, many African economies rely heavily on imported aluminium products, particularly from the Middle East. South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized economy, sources a large share of its unwrought aluminium imports from Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, with Bahrain alone accounting for more than 42% of these imports.

Against this backdrop, AMW 2026 will convene government officials, project developers, investors and industry leaders to explore strategies for strengthening Africa’s role in the global aluminium supply chain. Discussions will focus on accelerating investments in bauxite mining, alumina refining and aluminium processing infrastructure to reduce import dependence and build a more resilient regional industrial base.

Already, several projects are underway to unlock Africa’s potential as a global aluminium hub. Guinea, the world’s leading bauxite producer, is targeting the development of six alumina refineries with a combined capacity of approximately seven million tons per year by 2030. Meanwhile, Nigeria is advancing plans for its first large-scale alumina refinery, backed by $1.3 billion in financing from the Africa Finance Corporation and the Solid Minerals Development Fund. Ghana and Cameroon are also pursuing alumina refining projects to strengthen mineral beneficiation, build local industrial capacity and reduce exposure to global supply shocks.

Through high-level panel discussions, project showcases and networking sessions, AMW will connect global investors with African projects across bauxite and alumina value chains. The event represents an ideal platform for partnership formations and deal signings to accelerate Africa’s transition from a major exporter of raw materials to a competitive player in the global aluminium industry.