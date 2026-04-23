As African nations increasingly adopt advanced technologies and AI to optimize operations across the mining value chain, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa, scheduled for October 14–16 in Cape Town – will bring together technology providers, investors, project developers and regulators to explore the digital transformation of the sector.

The event will feature a dedicated panel titled Leveraging Advanced Technologies&AI to Transform Mining Practices for Sustainable Growth, highlighting the use, challenges and investment opportunities of AI within Africa’s growing mining industry.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), AI is rapidly reshaping exploration. Speaking at AMW 2025, Louis Watum Kabamba, the DRC’s Minister of Mines, said AI-enabled exploration has the potential to reduce resource discovery timelines to under three years. He emphasized the DRC’s efforts to leverage AI to unlock 90% of its geology and over $24 trillion in untapped minerals. In February 2026, the country partnered with Xcalibur Smart Mapping to employ advanced geospatial solutions for mapping critical minerals and mitigating exploration risks. The DRC is also collaborating with U.S.-based startup KoBold Metals to apply AI-driven techniques at the Mingomba Lithium Mine, enhancing lithium development.

Similarly, Burundi has partnered with KoBold Metals and Lifezone Metals to digitize its geological database and assess the 140-million-ton Musongati Nickel Project. In Zambia, KoBold Metals is applying AI at the Mingomba Copper Project to identify high-grade deposits and accelerate production, supporting a national strategy to increase output to three million tons by 2031.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Gold Board and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority are implementing AI-supported mineral prospectivity modeling to evaluate mineralization in Funsi, Atuna and Bensere East, supporting the country’s agenda to expand gold reserves and production.

Botswana is leveraging AI to diversify its mining sector beyond diamonds. Botswana Minerals has identified eight new copper deposits through AI-powered exploration, accelerating the country’s push into critical minerals.

As African nations launch new exploration projects to unlock the region’s $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources, AI and advanced technologies are expected to be central to their strategies. The AMW panel will provide a platform to discuss how AI can de-risk exploration, optimize operational efficiency and enable sustainable, value-added development across the continent’s mining sector. The event will unpack best AI practices to help Africa capitalize on its 30% share of global critical minerals, with demand projected to triple by 2030.