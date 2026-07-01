African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 – Africa's Most Influential Mining Conference, taking place October 14–16 in Cape Town – will feature the African National Mining Companies Forum, bringing together state-owned mining enterprises, government leaders and global investors to examine the expanding role of national mining companies in shaping the continent's next phase of mineral development.

As competition for critical minerals intensifies, African governments are increasingly positioning national mining companies at the center of investment strategies. Rather than serving solely as state shareholders, national mining companies are increasingly leading project development, securing investment and supporting domestic mineral processing.

The shift comes as Africa seeks to unlock an estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources, including around 30% of the world's critical mineral reserves. While the continent remains one of the world's largest suppliers of raw minerals, governments are increasingly leveraging national mining companies to attract investment while expanding domestic processing, strengthening supply chains and supporting mining-led industrialization.

In West Africa, Liberia is advancing plans to establish a National Mining Company to unlock its iron ore and critical minerals potential, with an estimated 80% of the country's geology still underexplored. Guinea has established the Nimba Mining Company as part of its broader Simandou 2040 strategy to maximize value from the country's iron ore and bauxite resources, while Mali has strengthened the role of the Société de Patrimoine Minier du Mali in supporting development across its gold and lithium industries.

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In East Africa, Uganda recently established the Uganda National Mining Company, which will hold equity stakes of up to 15% in industrial mining projects as the country develops its rare earth, graphite and gold sectors. Meanwhile, the DRC continues to expand the role of state-backed entities including Entreprise Générale du Cobalt and Gécamines as it seeks to capture greater value from one of the world's richest critical minerals endowments.

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In Southern Africa, Zambia is leveraging ZCCM Investments Holdings to attract strategic investment as it targets copper production of three million tons annually by 2031. Zimbabwe is similarly using Kuvimba Mining House to accelerate development across its gold, lithium and nickel assets while advancing national beneficiation objectives.

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The African National Mining Companies Forum at AMW 2026 will provide a platform for investors to engage directly with the institutions increasingly shaping mining policy and project development across the continent. Discussions will explore how national mining companies can structure investment partnerships, mobilize capital, strengthen regional cooperation and accelerate value addition across Africa's mining sector.