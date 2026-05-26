African Leadership Magazine (www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.co.uk) today announced the winners of the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2026. The announcement follows the successful completion of a rigorous four-stage, points-based selection and evaluation process involving public nominations, editorial screening, global public voting, and a final assessment based on verifiable institutional and leadership impact. The winners will be formally honoured and presented with their award trophies and instruments of honour during the high-level ABLA Ceremony and strategic stakeholder engagements scheduled for 2–3 July 2026 at the iconic House of Lords, London, United Kingdom.

Now in its 16th year, the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) has become Africa’s premier platform for recognising transformational leadership, corporate excellence, and outstanding contributions to the continent’s economic growth and global competitiveness. Chaired annually by former President of Tanzania, H.E. Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, this landmark gathering at the House of Lords convenes Heads of State and Government, policymakers, senior business executives, diplomats, development finance institutions, and global investors to connect continental ambition with global capital, strategic partnerships, and policy engagement shaping Africa’s next phase of growth.

The winners were selected through the established ABLA four-stage evaluation framework. Global public voting accounted for 65% of the final score, allowing stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora to directly validate continental impact, while the remaining 35% was determined by the African Leadership Magazine Editorial Board through a rigorous assessment of institutional performance, governance standards, sustainability, market influence, innovation, and measurable socio-economic contributions.

Dr. Ken Giami, Founder and CEO of the African Leadership Organisation, congratulated the winners, stating: “We are proud to recognize the 2026 African Business Leadership Award winners, whose excellence and ambition continue to redefine what is possible for African enterprise. Their leadership is inspiring the next generation of business pioneers.”

The complete list of winners across the various categories of the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2026 is provided below:

African Business Leader of the Year

Daniel McKorley — Executive Chairman, McDan Group, Ghana | Winner

Sayyu Dantata — Founder&Chairman, MRS Holdings Limited, Nigeria | Co-Winner

African Female Business Leader of the Year

Fatoumata Mbalou Sanogo — CEO, Petroci Holding, Côte d’Ivoire | Winner

Kapumpe Chola — CEO, First National Bank (FNB) Zambia | Co-Winner

African Finance Minister of the Year

Cassiel Ato Forson — Minister for Finance, Ghana | Winner

Nadia Fettah Alaoui — Minister of Economy and Finance, Morocco | Co-Winner

Central Bank Governor of the Year

Eyob Tekalign — Governor, National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) | Winner

Emmanuel Tutuba — Governor, Bank of Tanzania | Co-Winner

Business-Friendly Governor of the Year

Alex Otti — Governor of Abia State, Nigeria | Joint Winner

Wavinya Ndeti — Governor of Machakos County, Kenya | Joint Winner

African CEO of the Year

Jeremy Awori — CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Togo | Winner

Sebastião Gaspar Martins — Chairman&CEO, Sonangol Group, Angola | Co-Winner

African Company of the Year

Dangote Group, Nigeria | Winner

Orascom Construction, Egypt | Co-Winner

African Brand of the Year

Ethiopian Airlines | Winner

Airtel Africa | Co-Winner

African Regulator of the Year

National Communications Authority, Ghana | Winner

Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) | Co-Winner

Industry Personality of the Year

Bayo Ojulari — Group CEO, NNPC Limited, Nigeria | Winner

Yasser Shaker — CEO, Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) | Co-Winner

Trade&Investment Minister of the Year

Basílio Zefanias Muhate — Minister of Economy, Mozambique | Winner

Rui Miguêns de Oliveira — Minister of Industry and Commerce, Angola | Co-Winner

Trade&Investment Promotion Agency of the Year

Uganda Investment Authority | Winner

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre | Co-Winner

Young Business Leader of the Year

Abdoul Karim Diallo — Director General, SONOCO, Guinea | Co-Winner

Daniel Ekali Kwizombe — CEO, DEK Engineering, Malawi | Co-Winner

African Tech&Digital Economy Leader of the Year

Galaxy Backbone, Nigeria | Winner

Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet) | Co-Winner

CSR&Community Development Impact Award

Mastercard Africa | Winner

Bakhresa Group, Tanzania | Co-Winner

Africa Business Integrity Leader Award

Salaam Somali Bank | Winner

Mauritius Commercial Bank | Co-Winner

African Diaspora Business Leader of the Year

Ismail Ahmed — Founder&Chairman, WorldRemit, Somaliland | Winner

Helmy Eltoukhy — Chairman, Guardant Health, Egypt | Co-Winner

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sam Jonah — Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital Equity Fund, Ghana

Jim Ovia — Founder, Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria

Adebayo Ogunlesi — Global Infrastructure Partners / BlackRock, Nigeria

James Mwangi — Group Managing Director&CEO, Equity Group Holdings Plc, Kenya

For media and other enquiries:

Ehis Ayere

Group General Manager

African Leadership Magazine UK

ehis@africanleadershipmagazine.co.uk

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine, published by the African Leadership Organisation (UK), presents the best of Africa to a global audience—telling the African story from an African perspective while advancing practical solutions to the continent’s most pressing challenges. For over 19 years, we have championed impactful leadership and promoted African opportunities worldwide through an integrated ecosystem of Afro-positive content, trade facilitation and market-entry support, high-level networking platforms, and targeted public-sector training and advisory services.