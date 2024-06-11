The AEW Town Hall – a central stage dedicated to high-level discussions on industry issues and country-specific investment opportunities – will be a key component of the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference.

The platform uniquely unites government, private sector and civil society to tackle the key challenges and opportunities shaping Africa’s energy sector, from revamping African refining capacity and fast-tracking investment in downstream supply chains. Projects under discussion include Nigeria’s 650,000-bpd Dangote Refinery – Africa’s largest oil refinery to date – and LNG Train 7 expansion project; Angola’s 200,000-bpd Lobito Refinery set to reduce reliance on petroleum product imports; and Ghana’s recently-operational 120,000-bpd Sentuo refinery. The Town Hall will address the role of clean fuels in Africa’s energy transition, including LPG and biofuels, as well as downstream diversification in meeting primary energy demand.

A historic OPEC-Africa Roundtable will explore growing collaboration between OPEC and African oil producers, focusing on production strategies, market stability and investment in upstream projects, with a focus on sustainability. A look into the Republic of Congo’s oil and gas sector will explore the country’s latest alignment with OPEC’s decision to extend oil production cuts until 2025, with a view to stabilizing barrel prices and encouraging long-term investments.

The Town Hall will feature a series of spotlight sessions on dynamic African energy markets. In West Africa, attention is on the MSGBC Basin with the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project set to produce 2.5 million tons of LNG annually in its first phase, complemented by Mauritania’s BirAllah gas project and Senegal’s Yakaar-Teranga gas development. Equatorial Guinea is also spearheading gas monetization through its flagship Gas Mega Hub initiative, while Algeria and Libya are scaling up gas production and export infrastructure in North Africa. Southern Africa is home to large-scale oil and gas discoveries offshore Namibia – along with the country’s $10-billion green hydrogen project – and an upstream renaissance and substantial refining capacity expansion in Angola.

The Town Hall will also organize a Saudi-Africa Partnership Roundtable to enhance energy collaboration between Saudi Arabia and African nations, focusing on investment, technology and knowledge partnerships. Last month, Mauritania and Saudi Arabia inked an MOU to promote knowledge exchange and collaboration on clean energy initiatives, including renewables, green hydrogen, power and carbon capture technologies.

Town Hall discussions on local content will underscore the importance of developing diversified local industries and creating jobs from Africa’s extractive sectors. A dedicated session will unite African and global energy industry leaders to discuss strategies, incentives and regulatory frameworks to bolster the competitiveness of the African workforce, as well as enforce existing local content policies. Within this agenda, a Youth Energy Roundtable will focus on engaging Africa’s youth in the energy sector and discuss future opportunities for education, training and employment. The AEW Town Hall will also highlight the transformative impact of women in energy through an exclusive session, showcasing African female leaders who are driving innovative projects and energy transformation across the continent.

“The Town Hall at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 serves as a crucial stage within the broader event, spotlighting key topics such as expanding Africa’s downstream capacity, defining its priorities in the just energy transition ahead of COP29 and engaging Africa’s youth in the energy sector,” states NJ Ayuk Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

AEW 2024’s Town Hall promises to be a valuable forum for addressing Africa’s energy challenges and unlocking its vast investment potential.

