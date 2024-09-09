As the global energy landscape shifts towards cleaner and more sustainable sources, Africa’s oil and gas sector faces challenges in securing financing for upstream projects. Nearly $3 billion was mobilized toward African energy projects in 2023 – with a significant portion directed towards natural gas – according to the African Development Bank (AfDB). As global markets evolve, African financing strategies must adapt to support both economic growth and long-term sustainability.

The Financing Upstream Oil&Gas in the Age of Transition session at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy will explore how African oil and gas projects are securing financing in a rapidly changing landscape. The session will unpack evolving regulatory frameworks, innovative financing models and the balance between traditional fossil fuel and renewable energy investments. Moderated by Laura Sima, Director of S&P Global Commodity Insights, the panel will feature Trafigura Group Head of Upstream Finance Matthieu Milandri; Africa Finance Corporation Vice President Taiwo Okwor; and Project&Export Finance Africa Managing Director&Regional Head Fathima Hussain.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

To address shifting investment priorities, a dedicated Africa Energy Bank (AEB) has been launched by the African Petroleum Producers Organization and African Export-Import Bank. To be based in Abuja, the AEB aims to bridge Africa’s infrastructure funding gap and accelerate the development of energy projects across the continent. As a supranational institution, the AEB will provide critical funds for emerging oil and gas projects across Africa, supporting the sector amid the global energy transition, and is currently open for signature by prospective member states.

African natural gas projects have been a leading destination for foreign investment, as gas is considered a cleaner alternative and even labeled as “green energy” in the EU. Projects like Senegal and Mauritania’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG – led by bp and Kosmos Energy – have secured $4.8 billion in investment from a mix of equity from the IOCs and debt financing supported by multilateral banks. Blended finance – combining both public and private sector capital – has emerged as a critical solution to mobilizing large-scale financing in Africa’s energy sector. The TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project represents a total post-FID investment of $20 billion, of which $14.9 billion comes from senior debt financing including a blend of loans from export credit agencies, multilateral finance agencies like the International Finance Corporation and the AfDB, and commercial banks.

Significant capital is also flowing to high-potential hydrocarbon basins with strong exploration prospects. In Namibia, multinationals TotalEnergies and Shell are continuing to explore the deepwater Orange Basin, with TotalEnergies allocating 30% of its one-billion-dollar exploration budget to the country in 2024 alone. Namibia’s government has been active in courting global financiers, emphasizing the need for sustainable energy development alongside oil and gas exploration and production. In Angola, TotalEnergies, Petronas and state-owned Sonangol secured a $6-billion FID for the Kaminho deepwater project in Block 20 that will develop the Cameia and Golfinho ultra-deepwater fields. The project will employ an all-electric FPSO unit, designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate routine flaring. Independent upstream company Invictus Energy also recently secured $10 million from local institutional investors for its Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe to develop the country’s first major oil and gas field.

The upcoming finance session will also position public-private partnerships as a mechanism for financing large-scale energy infrastructure projects, as well as de-risking investments. The Republic of Congo has advanced the development of its Banga Kayo block through an amended PSC with China’s Wing Wah Oil Company, enabling the commercialization of the block’s gas resources. In Nigeria, the $2.6-billion Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline is being financed through both public and private funds, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company as the main financier and international lenders including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China involved. Nigeria’s Federal Government has provided a sovereign guarantee covering 85% of the project’s costs, securing crucial financing and building investor confidence.