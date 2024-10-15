Due to the overwhelming response from the industry, the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference – taking place November 4-8 in Cape Town – has introduced an exclusive exhibition-only pass. The pass – available for purchase on www.AECWeek.com - provides access to the latest innovations in African energy, offering a more flexible way for stakeholders to participate at the largest energy event on the continent.

In addition to the exhibition, the pass offers access to the technical workshops, taking place on the exhibition floor over the course of the week. Featuring a series of technical presentations, the workshops provide strategic insight into industry trends and market dynamics. Covering various technical aspects of the energy value chain, the workshops address major challenges, emerging opportunities and tech-driven solutions. Secure your pass today and seize the chance to engage with the innovators of today, the technologies of tomorrow and the companies driving the industry forward.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

As the premier event for the African energy industry, AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 covers the entire energy value chain and associated sub-sectors. The exhibition features companies from across the sector, showcasing the technological innovations that are driving the industry forward. Highlighting the best of what African energy has to offer, the exhibition serves as a unique opportunity for networking, engagement and partnerships. For a full list of exhibiting companies visit https://AECWeek.com/exhibitors/

The exhibition-only pass offers delegates the chance to go beyond the booth with access to the technical workshops. Topics range from energizing Africa to energy transition implications to legislative and regulatory dynamics to merger&acquisition activity and more. Situated in the exhibition floor, the technical hubs are a prime opportunity for companies to provide technical presentations and insights. Attendees will gain insight into the future of energy, learn about ground-breaking projects while discovering new opportunities for collaboration and investment.

“AEW: Invest in African Energy is more than just a conference: it is a movement. This year’s event goes beyond dialogue to offer unique and flexible opportunities for the industry to engage, connect and drive projects forward. The exhibition-only passes do just that, featuring a series of in-depth insights on industry-leading themes. With the pass, AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 creates greater opportunity for stakeholders to participate at the biggest energy event in Africa, in line with our shared goal of making energy poverty history by 2030,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 exhibition-only pass includes access to the exhibition and technical workshops taking place in the exhibition area. The pass excludes access to the main conference, open networking events, energy club, Just Energy Transition Concert, Gala Dinner and site visits. For more information, visit www.AECWeek.com.