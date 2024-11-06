Africa’s abundant energy potential, coupled with Europe’s ambitious production and import goals, have resulted in the development of a burgeoning global green hydrogen economy. Africa currently has 125 GW of hydrogen capacity with major contributors including Egypt, Mauritania, South Africa, Morocco, Namibia and Kenya – a group of nations that form part of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance group.

A dedicated panel session titled, Hydrogen Summit: Unleashing the African Green Hydrogen Revolution, at this year’s African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2024 conference explored the significant role that hydrogen plays in the future of African energy. The panel noted that the EU market represents the largest commercial opportunity for hydrogen projects on the continent, with international collaboration being highlighted as a key strategy towards driving the sector forward.

“We need to see more countries establish key terms to create a platform for knowledge sharing,” stated Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance liaison Joyce Kabui, adding, “The support here depends on the scale of collaboration in the green hydrogen space.”

Mauritania has emerged as one of the world’s top green hydrogen investment destinations. The country has effectively captured 1.5% of the global hydrogen market with 3 of its major hydrogen developments – the 30 GW AMAN development, 35 GW Megaton Moon project and 10 GW Project Nour development by renewable energy developer Chariot Energy Group, which collectively contribute to the country’s objective of producing 12.5 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2035.

“In Mauritania, we’ve managed to prove renewable resources and understand energy profiles available from natural resources to supply the value chain,” stated CWP Global Vice President of Project Development Africa, Margaret Mutschler, adding, “We’ve conducted environmental studies and baseline studies in countries like Mauritania that is relevant in other countries as well.”

Meanwhile, South Africa’s government has recognized green hydrogen as a key aspect of the country’s just energy transition. It has introduced the Hydrogen Society Roadmap to serve as the industry’s framework to facilitate large-scale investments in the sector.

“If you look at hydrogen as a source, it’s underpinned by the hydrogen roadmap that the government has begun to drive,” stated General Manager of Energy Projects at South Africa’s state-owned Central Energy Fund, Sifiso Msabala. “There is a focus on hydrogen in this country and we understand the issues that are inhibiting progress. We know that South Africa is a great country to contribute to the global hydrogen industry.”

Louis Andzouono, Head of Database Department at the Republic of the Congo’s state-owned Société National des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), expressed his country’s commitment to driving a sustainable green hydrogen sector. The parastatal company received authorization from the government last year to explore the development of a green hydrogen market in the country.

“The SNPC is confident that its promotion of green hydrogen will succeed and thrive,” Andzouono stated, adding, “We assume the missions and projects of the state will guarantee a serene future for the Congolese people through structure and eco-friendly projects.”

The panelists noted that supportive policies and international collaboration will bolster Africa’s green hydrogen economy, potentially attracting investments and improving resource capacity.