The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) officially launched its latest industry report – the State of African Energy 2026 Outlook – at the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference on Tuesday. Developed in partnership with S&P Global Commodity Insights, the report provides an in-depth analysis into the various facets of the African energy sector, detailing challenges and opportunities in hydrocarbons, renewable energy, power, finance and technology. The report represents a vital tool for investors, de-risking investments at a time when the continent is accelerating energy developments.

“We need key data to drive investments which is why we worked with S&P Global Commodity Insights on this report. One thing is clear: there is significant density of infrastructure in Europe but that is not evident in Africa. But we also see significant opportunities in Africa. This study shows you where the market is and where the opportunities are,” stated Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President, AEC.

The State of African Energy 2026 Outlook helps investors and project developers navigate the continent’s diverse and evolving energy markets. The report covers a variety of strategic topics, from exploration and production trends to upcoming drilling campaigns to global capital expenditure, frontier basins and decarbonization. A focus on the downstream sector offers insights into refining, infrastructure and trade, while a section on African gas and LNG unpacks new LNG projects, potential roadblocks to gas monetization and domestic demand.

“The report covers everything from oil and gas to critical minerals. It is time to stop talking and move to investing. Key takeaways you will find in the report are statistics on oil and gas production, with oil demand projected to grow from 11.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 13.6 million bpd,” shared Mark Eramo, CEO, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Beyond oil and gas, the report shares insights into Africa’s emerging renewable energy market. Chapters cover anticipated power demand, opportunities in off-grid solutions, challenges to renewable energy adoption and financing projects. By outlining the continent’s energy transition, the report offers key insights into how the continent can advance a transition to clean energy while scaling-up baseload power and energy access.