African countries must act collectively to shape their own future in an increasingly multipolar world. This was the central message at the opening of the 2026 African Economic Conference (AEC) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, hosted at the headquarters of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) under the theme: “Strengthening Africa’s Geopolitical Agency and Trade Resilience in a Multipolar World.”

Jointly organized by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), this year’s conference brings together leading economists, researchers, policymakers and experts from regional and international development institutions from 10 to 12 July.

Souleymane Diarrassouba, Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Planning and Development and Governor of the Bank for Côte d’Ivoire, called for deeper reflection on Africa’s place amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

“Africa can no longer be viewed merely as a reservoir of raw materials. We must be recognized as a key player in global supply chains, a hub for industrialization, and a force capable of defending its interests within international economic governance,” he said.

Urging participants to move from analysis to action, African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah stressed the need for a new narrative centred on African agency and influence.

“For decades, discussions about Africa have focused on dependency, vulnerability and adaptation. Today, we must focus on autonomy, resilience, competitiveness and influence. Africa’s geopolitical autonomy will be measured by its ability to negotiate from a position of strength, shape the rules of the game, translate its collective interests into collective action and ultimately influence outcomes,” he said.

Dr Ould Tah added that this vision is fully aligned with the strategic framework he has outlined through the Four Cardinal Points and the New African Financing Architecture for Development (NAFAD).

Against a backdrop of mounting global challenges, speakers emphasized the urgent need to redefine international rules and arrangements to strengthen Africa’s strategic position, enhance its economic resilience and enable the continent to seize opportunities emerging from a rapidly changing global order.

Echoing these remarks, Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, underscored Africa’s growing role in shaping global governance.

“The world is being rewritten. Africa’s role is no longer to adapt to rules made by others, but to help define the rules of tomorrow. Geopolitical influence will not be granted to us; it must be earned through stronger institutions, deeper regional integration, resilient trade and the courage to act together. This conference is where ideas become strategic assets for Africa,” she said.

In a video address, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann highlighted the changing global development financing landscape, arguing that development assistance must be used more effectively while leveraging broader sources of investment.

“For many partner countries, aid is no longer a reliable or growing source of financing. This reality should prompt reflection, but it should strengthen—not weaken—our resolve. We must preserve and prioritize official development assistance where it is most needed while mobilizing significantly larger volumes of development finance from all available sources,” OECD Director of International Development Cooperation, Pilar Garrido added.

The conference’s opening day featured in-depth discussions on industrialization, human capital development, transformation of the informal sector, women’s and youth employment, natural resource governance, digital transformation of public administration and the fight against corruption. Researchers presented their findings before panels of experts and decision-makers, fostering constructive dialogue between academia and public policymakers.

Over the course of the three-day event, participants are drawing on rigorous analysis and evidence-based research to identify practical solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges. Key topics under discussion include strengthening the continent’s financial agency, developing domestic capital markets and addressing the impact of international tensions on African economies.

Since its inception in 2006, the African Economic Conference has established itself as one of the continent’s premier platforms for policy dialogue and development thinking. It promotes collaboration among researchers, government officials, development partners and private-sector actors to generate innovative solutions to Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

The conference also demonstrates how collaboration among development institutions—including the UNDP, OECD and African Development Bank—can add value by supporting evidence-based policy discussions that accelerate Africa’s development agenda.

The 2026 edition further hosts the annual meeting of the Global Network of Chief Economists of Development and Financing Institutions and will feature the launch of the African Chief Economists Network (ACE Network). In addition, graduates of the second cohort of the Public Finance Management Academy for Africa and the inaugural cohort of the Macroeconomic Policy Management Academy for Africa will receive their diplomas during a special ceremony.

Media Contact:

African Development Bank Group

Amadou Mansour Diouf

media@afdb.org

United Nations Development Programme

Eve Sabbagh

eve.sabbagh@undp.org

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

Eleanor Carey

Eleanor.CAREY@oecd.org