The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has approved a grant of $500,000 from its Special Relief Fund to support Uganda’s Relief Emergency Response Project.

The financing will provide urgent assistance to communities severely affected by floods and landslides in the Bulambuli, Kasese and Ntoroko districts, including the provision of family-size tents to an estimated 1,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs). The goal is to improve living conditions in camps where thousands have sought shelter since the disasters.

From 17-19 August 2025, heavy rains in the Mount Elgon subregion in eastern Uganda flooded the mountainous Bulambuli, Sironko and Mbale districts and triggered landslides in the neighobring Namisindwa district.

Local authorities reported 5 deaths, 50 injuries, and an estimated 2,000 homes damaged or destroyed, with 5,000 displaced and 15,000 impacted in total. In recent years, extreme weather events have displaced families, destroyed infrastructure and disrupted livelihoods across the country’s Rwenzori and Elgon regions, where these districts are located.

“Beyond emergency relief, the project is an investment in dignity, safety, and recovery,” said Mercuria Assefaw, the Bank Group’s Division Manager for Water Security and Sanitation. “Providing decent temporary housing will not only address a priority shelter need and improve living conditions for displaced families, it will also stimulate the local economy through procurement and logistics.”

The Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda will implement the project through the Department of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Management. By prioritising rapid procurement and efficient delivery, the project will create opportunities for local suppliers and service providers, contributing to the wider recovery of flood-affected communities.

Activities will be completed within six months, ensuring timely relief for those in urgent need of shelter. With this support, the Bank will strengthen Uganda’s humanitarian response and contribute to rebuilding community resilience.

Assefaw added, “This grant reflects the Bank’s solidarity with Uganda. By providing immediate relief, we aim to restore hope and stability as communities continue their journey of recovery.”

