Permanent office strengthens Bank’s partnership with Zambia.

African Development Bank has financed and facilitated major projects at country and continent level to support regional integration - Finance Minister Musokotwane

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) commenced construction of its permanent country office in Lusaka on Friday, marking a transformative milestone in the institution's 54-year partnership with Zambia.

Since establishing its temporary country office in 2007 with just four staff members, the African Development Bank's presence in Zambia has grown to 20 permanent staff. The Bank's cumulative investment in Zambia now stands at $2.7 billion across multiple sectors, with a current active portfolio worth nearly $1 billion.

The groundbreaking event was attended by Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane; African Development Bank’s Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, Nnenna Nwabufo; the Bank’s Director of Real Estate Management, Procurement and General Services, Gail Meakin, as well as other senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, other development partners, and private sector chief executive officers.

The new office design incorporates cutting-edge sustainability features and wellness-focused design. It will house expanded operations while contributing to Zambia's economic growth through job creation and business stimulation during both construction and operation. The building is expected to be completed by 2027. It will be a smart building with conferencing and staff wellness facilities, with low energy consumption, a wastewater recycling system, and large green spaces.

Dr. Musokotwane emphasized the significance of a permanent office. "This occasion is not just ceremonial – it's a vote of confidence in our country, our government, and our people. It recognizes Zambia's commitment to forge a better future for Africa."

The Minister thanked the African Development Bank for providing much-needed financial support during Zambia’s development journey and conveyed the President of Zambia's support for the Bank's decision to establish a permanent office building and continued development work in the country.

“The African Development Bank’s support has produced many positive results in sectors such as transport, agriculture, water and sanitation, and energy. This shows the Bank’s commitment to deliver on its vision for the African continent,” the Minister said. “AfDB’s support to Zambia has been instrumental in supporting the country’s development goals espoused in the national development plans, which emphasize, among others, the need to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation in all the sectors of the economy.”

Musokotwane listed some of the Bank’s transformative work in Zambia, singling out the Kazungula Bridge Project (https://apo-opa.co/4jORboP), for special commendation.

“We also wish to take this opportunity to commend the Bank for the support rendered to Africa. Through the Bank, major projects have been implemented both at country and continent level to support regional integration in Africa. Key among the projects implemented is the Kazungula bridge project, which is a major infrastructure initiative that involves constructing a road and rail bridge connecting Zambia and Botswana.”

Other notable projects in Zambia include the Integrated Small Towns Water and Sanitation project, the Lusaka Sanitation Programme, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Project, and the Multi-Purpose Small Dams Project.

Musokotwane urged the Bank to consider expanded support for regional drought recovery efforts, emphasizing the need for building economic resilience across the region. The Southern Africa region is still recovering from the devastating droughts of 2023-2024.

Nwabufo thanked the Government of Zambia for providing the prime land within Lusaka for the construction of the Bank’s country office.

"This new office demonstrates our continued commitment to strengthening our partnership with Zambia. We are here to stay – after all, the African Development Bank is your Bank," said Bank Vice President Nwabufo.

She reaffirmed the Bank's commitment, announcing a $250 million commitment to the transformative Lobito Corridor Development Project (http://apo-opa.co/4kY4CU7). The Lobito Corridor is a major economic route connecting the port of Lobito in Angola to the Katanga province in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Copperbelt in Zambia. It encompasses the construction of the Zambia-Angola railway, the rehabilitation of the DRC segment of the railway with the establishment of a public-private partnership, and the upgrading and operationalisation of the Angolan railway.

The African Development Bank’s investments in Zambia continue to deliver impactful results:

The 923-meter-long Kazungula Bridge (https://apo-opa.co/44an9XL) project – supported by the African Development Bank Group with a US$ 81.6 million investment - has revolutionized cross-border trade, reducing transit times from 2.5 days to just half a day.

The Chinsali-Nakonde road rehabilitation and Nacala Road Corridor projects have similarly enhanced regional connectivity.

National water access has increased from 69% to 72% between 2015-2022, while sanitation coverage rose from 50% to 58%, providing 1.9 million additional people with improved water access.

Through the Bank’s agriculture sector, over 1.5 million households have seen their average annual incomes surge from US$320 in 2017 to US$1,300 in 2022. Agricultural productivity has soared, with maize production increasing from 2.9 million tonnes to 3.9 million tonnes and aquaculture output expanding from 20,000 tonnes to 76,000 Tonnes. The Bank's interventions in the sector have generated approximately 500,000 jobs.

Following the Bank's intervention in the social sector, including the $30 million Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Project, SME productivity and competitiveness have improved, leading to increased job creation. Eight industrial yards have been constructed in Chipata, Kasama, Mongu, Ndola, Solwezi, Lusaka, Mansa, and Kitwe, with the capacity to accommodate 172 SMEs across various light manufacturing sub-sectors.

The African Development Bank's 2024-2029 Country Strategy Paper for Zambia focuses on two key priorities: enhancing private sector development through infrastructure investments and promoting agricultural value chains to support youth and women's employment. This will guide the Banks’ interventions in Zambia for the stated period.

African Development Bank Country Manager for Zambia, Olaniyi Durowoju, noted that “the office would serve as a modern and efficient workspace, and a beacon of innovation and a vibrant hub for partnerships, and collaboration with the Bank’s stakeholders, enabling us better to serve our clients and the people of Zambia”.

