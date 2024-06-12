The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has appointed Dr. Léandre Bassole, a seasoned economic development specialist, as Deputy Director General for the East African Region, effective June 1, 2024.

Dr. Bassole, a Burkina Faso national, has over 18 years of experience in high-level policy dialogue, advisory services, and the design of country programs and strategies. He has successfully delivered impactful operations and programs across various African regions, including West, Central, East, and Southern Africa, working in middle-income countries and transition states.

Before this appointment, Bassole served as Country Manager for Guinea. In this role, he coordinated and led policy reforms, engaged in high-level dialogue with government authorities and development partners, and focused on preparing and implementing economic development strategies.

He also oversaw co-financing, regional integration, domestic resource mobilization, public sector reforms, private sector development reforms, public financial management, governance, and strategic partnerships. Under his leadership, the Bank’s engagement in Guinea increased from $240 million in 2017 to $728 million in 2023, establishing the Bank as the preferred partner for supporting high-impact development operations.

Bassole joined the Bank Group in 2009 as a Young Professional and later served as a Senior Macroeconomist (2012-2017) covering seven countries: Cabo Verde, Comoros, Mali, Burundi, Madagascar, Senegal, and Rwanda. In these roles, he designed and implemented policy reforms and institutional support operations across various sectors, including governance, agriculture, industry, mining, transport, infrastructure, energy, health, education, and climate change.

One of his notable achievements was leading the most innovative budget support program, combining lending and Partial Credit Guarantee instruments for the first time for an African Development Fund country (Madagascar in 2016). This initiative leveraged the Bank’s operations to support fiscal policy and structural reforms, facilitating economic growth and poverty alleviation, and helping the country access capital markets.

Before joining the African Development Bank, Bassole worked as a researcher and development impact specialist in various academic and international institutions, including the French National Center for Scientific Research, and the World Bank Group, where he was a core team member for the World Development Report on Agriculture for Development (2008).

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Bassole said, “I am very grateful to President Adesina for the confidence and trust bestowed upon me by this appointment. I am also humbled and deeply honored to work under his leadership in the East Africa region, working with a talented and high-performing team and contributing to improving the quality of life of the people of this region.”

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the Bank Group, remarked, “I am pleased to appoint Dr. Léandre Bassole as Deputy Director General designated for the East Africa Region. Léandre, a seasoned economist and respected professional, has deep knowledge and experience in developing and managing country strategies and operations. His solid track record of field-level delivery as Country Manager and good reputation in building partnerships, managing large portfolios, and providing team leadership will help the Bank accelerate delivery on its mandate in East Africa.”

