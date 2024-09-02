The African Association of Energy Journalists and Publishers, AJERAP, (https://AJERAP.org/) with members drawn from 54 African nations, has joined the African Energy Week 2024 as media partner.

According to AJERAP, the objectives of the AEW align with the interest of the association, which is to “To promote accurate reportage and analysis of the energy and related sectors from an African perspective.”

The association said for too long, the energy narratives of Africa were driven mainly by stakeholders outside the continent, a dangerous development that exposed Africa’s energy narratives to distortions and misrepresentations.

AJERAP (https://AJERAP.org/) noted that since 2021, the intervention of the African Energy Chamber, through the instrumentality of the AEW, an annual event, has created the platform for African energy leaders, global investors and executives from across the public and private sector to experience intense dialogue on the present and future of the African energy industry.

The association, which headquarters is based in Banjul, The Gambia, said it would continue to endorse and support the AEW for at least a reason. AEW plays a pivotal role towards making energy poverty history by 2030 through hosting panel discussions, investor forums, industry summits and one-on-one meeting opportunities, signing deals and driving the discussions to reshape the trajectory of the continent’s energy development.

Partnership for Development

In its statement - Partnership for Development - AJERAP (https://AJERAP.org/) expressed delight in the massive support other stakeholders have given towards the success of the 2024 outing, adding “Indeed with lined up of impactful programmes and interest expressed by important speakers, attendees and exhibitors, the 2024 AEW is a must-attend event.”

The event has Republic of South Africa (Ministry of Mineral Resources&Energy) as the host government also has African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, African Petroleum Producers Organisation, APPO, Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone, International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, ROSCONGRESS, Energio Alliance, Wood Mackenzie, Rystad Energy, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Oando Clean Energy, TGS, Sonedi, AGL Africa Global Logistics, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, African Women Business Energy Network, World Nuclear Association, The Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance, Africa Energy Partners, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists and World LPG Association and others as partners.

Sponsors

The likes of Cosmos Energy, Green Energy International Limited, Petralon Energy, Oando Group, AGL Africa Global Logistics, ANPG, Chevron, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, CEF, VALCO Energy, TGS, NCDMB, Total Energies, Platform Petroleum, Poliedro Energy, Technip Energies, Africa Finance Corporation, Slb, mazars, Azule, Alfort Petroleum, Gazprom, Premier Invest, Marathon Oil, EG LNG, Wood Mackenzie, Africa Oil Corporation, Nigeria LNG Limited, Panoro Energy, Trident Energy, Sonedi, GEPETROL, Recon Africa, Sintana Energy, Golar LNG, MERCURIA, Heirs Energies, MCDEMOTT, Seplat Energy, Petrofac, Invictus Energy Limited, Afentra, Sahara Group, ADARCO ENERGY, PRENG&Associates as well as Sonangol and others have also joined as sponsors.

Speakers

AJERAP (https://AJERAP.org/) noted that the 2024 AEW has attracted prominent speakers, including H.E. Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of APPO; H.E Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC; H.E Mohamed Oun, Minister of Oil and Gas, Libya; H.E. Chief. Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, Republic of Namibia; H.E. Antonio Uburu Ondo, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea; H.E. Viriato Luis Soares Cassama, Minister of Environment&Biodiversity, Guinea-Bissau; H.E Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, The Republic of Congo; H.E. Yacouba Zabré Gouba, Minister of Energy and Mines, Burkina Faso; H.E. Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Nigeria; H.E Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mines, Democratic republic of Algeria; H.E. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Nigeria; Hon. Dr. Ing Habtamu Itefa Geleta, Minister of Water and Energy, Ethiopia and H.E Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Oil and Mines, Senegal.

Others include: Hon. Aboubacar Camara, Minister of Energy, Hydropower and Hydrocarbons, Guinea; Hon. Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, South Africa; Maixent Raoul Ominga, Managing Director of Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), Congo; Osayande Igiehon, CEO, Heirs Energies; Roger Brown, CEO, Seplat Energies; Adewale Tinubu, GCE, Oando PLC; Gbite Falade, CEO, Aradel; Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, Chairman, Green Energy International Limited; Tony Attah, CEO, Renaissance Afirca Energy Company; Oladapo Filani, CEO, Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited; Kola Karim, CEO, Shoreline; Julius Rone CEO, UTM Offshore; Dr. Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director/CEO, Nigeria LNG Limited; Dr. Ainojie Alex Irune, President/CEO, Oando Clean Energy Ltd; 62, Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO, Uganda National Oil Company Limited (UNOC); Uduakobong Equere, General Manager, Commercial and Corporate Development Petralon Energy; Dr. Gabriel Onagoruwa, Partner Olaniwun Ajayi; Lanre Kalejaiye SVP ND Western Limited; Dr. Nosa Omorodion, Executive Director, SLB and Nomfundo Maseti, Gas Regulator National Energy Regulator of South Africa – NERSA.

Event returns bigger

However, in a report obtained from its website, AEW noted that, “The event returns bigger and better than ever before, serving as the official meeting place for Africa’s energy elite. At the forefront of the African energy industry, AEW promotes the role Africa plays in global energy matters, centered on African-led dialogue and decision making. Covering the entire energy sector and value chain, AEW represents the only conference on the continent representative of the entire sector.

“Instead of dwelling on the challenges hindering development, AEW focuses on integration and collaboration to reverse Africa’s resource curse and support energy explorers and producers across the continent. When we support upstream, midstream and downstream projects, we support jobs, we create growth, we promote gender equality, and we drive innovation that brings solutions for our future.

“Recognizing that the energy transition is shaping the global dialogue, AEW promotes the African position on the future of Africa’s energy sector. By advocating personal responsibility, free markets, individual liberty and an enabling environment for investors, AEW ensures that Africa’s oil and natural gas industry and Africans stand to benefit, rather than continuing a reliance on foreign aid and assistance.”

