The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), in partnership with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), has launched the second annual Automotive Executive Short Course (ESC) for senior government officials in Accra, Ghana.

The programme, which is academically supported by the Toyota Wessels Institute for Manufacturing Studies (TWIMS), is designed to strengthen public sector capacity to advance Africa’s automotive industrialisation agenda and support practical delivery under the AfCFTA.

Following the inaugural programme in 2025, which focused on unlocking Africa’s automotive industry potential, the 2026 Executive Short Course places greater emphasis on practical execution under the AfCFTA Automotive Framework Agreement. Running from 15 June to 7 August 2026, the programme is titled “Driving AfCFTA Execution to Develop Africa’s Automotive Value Chain Potential.”

The eight-week programme will bring together senior policymakers, trade officials and industrial development leaders from across the continent to deepen their understanding of automotive value chains and strengthen their ability to develop and implement automotive industrial policies aligned with the ambitions of the AfCFTA.

Africa’s automotive industry is increasingly recognised as a strategic sector with the capability to support industrialisation, job creation, skills development, technology transfer and regional economic integration. Unlocking this potential will require coordinated policy delivery, stronger collaboration between governments and industry, and practical mechanisms to support regional value chain development.

The Executive Short Course has been specifically designed to equip public sector leaders with the knowledge and practical tools required to translate policy ambitions into practical industrial development programmes.

The programme will be delivered through three integrated phases where phase one features a five-day Automotive Seminar Week hosted in Accra, Ghana, from 15 to 19 June 2026. The second phase consists of a six-week online Automotive Policy and Strategy Assignment, during which participants will work in syndicate teams to develop AfCFTA-aligned automotive policy frameworks and implementation strategies, while the third and final phase will be a Learning Consolidation and Best Practice Study Week hosted in Durban, South Africa, from 3 to 7 August 2026, including visits to leading automotive manufacturers, component suppliers and technology centres.

Participants will explore key topics including the structure of the global automotive value chain, emerging industry trends such as new energy vehicles and mobility services, African automotive market opportunities, industrial policy design, regional value chain development, and the implementation requirements of the AfCFTA Automotive Framework Agreement.

The programme will also provide direct exposure to successful automotive manufacturing operations through industry site visits in both Ghana and South Africa.

Dr Gainmore Zanamwe, Director: Trade Facilitation&Investment Promotion at Afreximbank, noted:

“Africa’s automotive sector represents one of the clearest opportunities to move from ambition to industrial delivery under the AfCFTA. Building competitive automotive value chains requires more than capital. It requires coordinated policy, stronger institutions, bankable projects and the technical capacity to connect production, finance and markets across borders. Through this programme, Afreximbank is helping to equip public sector leaders with the practical tools needed to support industrialisation, deepen intra-African trade and deploy more of the US$ 1 billion committed by the Bank towards financing the automotive industry to ensure that more value from Africa’s automotive future is created and retained on the continent.”

Themba Khumalo, Director: Private Sector Unit at the AfCFTA Secretariat, said:

“The AfCFTA creates the framework for a more integrated African market, but its success will depend on the ability of countries to translate commitments into practical policy action. The automotive sector is a priority because it can connect manufacturing, services, logistics, skills development and regional value chains. This Executive Short Course supports the officials responsible for that delivery, helping them design policies and implementation strategies that can unlock investment, expand production and strengthen Africa’s participation in automotive value chains.”

Victoria Backhaus-Jerling, Chief Executive Officer of AAAM, said:

“Africa has moved beyond discussing the potential of regional integration. The focus now is on execution. Developing competitive automotive value chains across the continent will require coordinated policy action, strategic partnerships and a shared commitment to implementation. The future success of Africa’s automotive industry will depend not only on private sector investment but also on the ability of governments to create enabling policy environments.”

Backhaus-Jerling added: “We are very grateful to Isuzu Motors South Africa, Volkswagen Group Africa, Toyota South Africa Motors, GIZ and Rana Motors for partnering with us and sponsoring this year’s programme. Their support reflects the importance of collaboration between public institutions, industry and development partners in building a unique platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and capacity building among the officials responsible for shaping that future”

Participants who successfully complete all three phases of the programme will receive a Course Completion Certificate accredited by TWIMS.

The Executive Short Course forms part of broader efforts by AAAM and its partners to support the development of a competitive, integrated and sustainable African automotive ecosystem capable of creating jobs, attracting investment and strengthening intra-African trade.

Media Contacts:

African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM):

Email coms@aaamafrica.com

Afreximbank:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA):

Cynthia E. Gnassingbe-Essonam

Director, Private Sector Engagement&Communications

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat

E-mail: Cynthia.Gnassingbe@au-afcfta.org

Accra, Ghana.

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About AAAM:

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to advancing the automotive industrialization and growth of Africa, while connecting global stakeholders with interests in the continent. AAAM focuses on developing robust automotive frameworks, ecosystems, and strategies that drive economic development and support the automotive industrial agenda across Africa. The association provides strategic advice on national and inter-regional trade policies to support regional industrialisation and foster economic integration.

AAAM’s mission is to create sustainable and affordable mobility solutions, facilitate strategic linkages and partnerships, and develop regional automotive value chains that promote production and trade within and beyond the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). AAAM is also committed to championing access to affordable financing for both the automotive industry and consumers.

Today, AAAM proudly represents a network of more than 70 members spanning the continent, working together to shape Africa’s automotive future.

For more information visit https://AAAMAfrica.com/

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information visit https://www.Afreximbank.com/

About AfCFTA:

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and entered into force on 30 May 2019, with trading under the Agreement commencing on 1 January 2021. It is a high-ambition trade agreement aimed at bringing together all 55 African Union (AU) Member States, covering a market of more than 1.3 billion people. With a comprehensive scope, the AfCFTA addresses key areas of Africa’s economy, including trade in goods and services, digital trade, investment protection, intellectual property rights, and competition policy among other areas. By eliminating barriers to trade within the continent, the AfCFTA seeks to significantly boost intra-African trade, particularly in value-added production and services sectors. According to estimates, the Agreement has the potential to increase intra-African trade by 52.3% through tariff liberalization and trade facilitation measures.

For more information, please visit: https://AU-AfCFTA.org