The African Union Commission (AUC), through its Department of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development (HHS), has launched the African Humanitarian Coordination Platform, marking a landmark advancement in Africa’s humanitarian governance architecture.

Among the key historic outcomes of the continental engagement held in Mahé, Seychelles from 18 to19 May 2026. Participants endorsed the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Platform and adopted the draft 2026–2027 Joint Implementation Plan. The Plan provides a structured and results-oriented framework for operationalizing coordinated humanitarian action across Africa, with priority focus on humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy, localization, humanitarian financing and resource mobilization, the humanitarian–peace–development nexus, and strengthened documentation of African solidarity and accountability.

In a powerful demonstration of political commitment and institutional ownership, delegates also participated in a ceremonial pledge-signing session, where they affixed their signatures to a commemorative pledge board. This symbolic act underscored their collective alignment, commitment, and allegiance to the Platform as a shared continental mechanism to strengthen coordination, coherence, and impact in humanitarian action.

The establishment of the Platform represents a decisive breakthrough in advancing the implementation of key African Union policy organ decisions, including Assembly/AU/Dec.707(XXXI) and Executive Council Decision EX.CL/Dec.1282(XLVI), as well as the outcomes of the Malabo Extraordinary Humanitarian Summit and Pledging Conference. It is expected to significantly enhance coordination, close critical operational gaps, and improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and predictability of humanitarian response across the continent.

The meeting was convened under the theme: “From Commitment to Action: Operationalizing the Humanitarian Coordination Platform.”

It brought together a broad coalition of continental stakeholders, including representatives from African Union Commission departments such as Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development; Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment; and the Women, Gender and Youth Directorate. Participants also included AU organs and institutions such as the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the African Peer Review Mechanism, the Office of the AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, and ECOSOCC. Regional Economic Communities (RECs) represented included CEN-SAD, COMESA, EAC, ECCAS, ECOWAS, and IGAD.

Deliberations took place against the backdrop of a deepening and complex humanitarian crisis across Africa, driven by conflict, forced displacement, climate shocks, food insecurity, and public health emergencies. These compounded challenges have left over 160 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and approximately 45 million forcibly displaced persons across the continent.

Despite the scale and urgency of needs, participants noted that only 26.7% of required humanitarian funding is currently met, leaving a substantial financing gap that continues to constrain timely and effective humanitarian response.

Participants further emphasized that fragmented and siloed approaches continue to undermine collective impact and called for a more structured, systematic, locally led, and action-oriented continental coordination framework.

Humanitarian coordination in Africa must become systematic, structured, African led, and action oriented.

The Mahé engagement therefore constitutes a historic milestone in Africa’s ongoing efforts to strengthen humanitarian governance. It reflects a shared continental resolve to transform coordination from policy intent into operational reality, in line with Agenda 2063 and the vision of The Africa We Want.