The Gender Mainstreaming Awards, a powerful indicator of progress towards gender mainstreaming in the corporate world, proudly returns for its 12th event across Africa. Developed by Business Engage (www.BusinessEngage.africa), these awards inspire private corporates to champion gender mainstreaming as a strategic imperative. The Awards also recognise individuals who are contributing to this success.

This year, in collaboration with Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), RCL FOODS, AECI, Assupol and Rand Merchant Bank, the 2024 Gender Mainstreaming Awards are set to elevate Africa as the focal point of gender mainstreaming success.

The Gender Mainstreaming Awards, held annually, honour those who have made tangible contributions to gender mainstreaming. The winners and finalists have consistently demonstrated their unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the African business arena.

The JSE, RCL Foods, AECI, Assupol and Rand Merchant Bank in partnership with Business Engage invite you to participate in the celebration of gender mainstreaming by nominating outstanding individuals and corporates for the 12th Gender Mainstreaming Awards, scheduled for 31 October 2024. Entries are open to corporates and individuals across various categories, reflecting the diversity of your company's commitment to gender mainstreaming. For more information, visit www.GenderAwards.com.

Vuyo Lee, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the JSE, stresses, “As a key contributor to the functioning of the South African economy, at the JSE, we believe that promoting gender equality is not only a moral imperative; it is an economic necessity. By recognising and celebrating the efforts and achievements of companies that prioritise gender equality, the Gender Mainstreaming Awards promote principles of inclusivity, diversity, and representation, ultimately fostering sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity”.

Tasmin Coleman, HR Director: Diversity and Inclusion, Growth and Groceries&Spreads commented. “We are proud to be a sponsor of this year's 12th Africa Gender Mainstreaming Awards, celebrating individuals and corporates who have made a tangible impact on achieving Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging. Aligned with our purpose of “Growing what Matters,” RCL FOODS is committed to advancing gender empowerment through various initiatives within our organization. Our commitment extends to improving gender representation at leadership levels and fostering a culture that is both diverse and inclusive for all”.

The Gender Mainstreaming Awards extend their reach across East, West, and Southern Africa, crowning an overall Africa Champion. In 2023, simultaneous in-person events across different African regions showcased the Awards' growing influence, with thousands of attendees celebrating gender mainstreaming success. This continental approach aims to position Africa as the gender hub for exporting stories of gender mainstreaming to the world.

AECI’s Group Chief People Officer, Khabonina Ramoupi, added “As part of our ongoing commitment to gender equality and inclusion, AECI is proud to announce our partnership with Business Engage. This sponsorship reflects our dedication to advancing gender mainstreaming in our organization, our industry and beyond. Gender mainstreaming is a key focus for our Sustainability journey and enables us to build a more diverse, robust workforce for a more peaceful, prosperous sustainable future. We are excited to be part of the annual Gender Mainstreaming Awards and look forward to the positive impact it will have on advancing gender equality”.

The Gender Mainstreaming Awards comprise 9 private sector categories for corporates, highlighting achievements in areas like board representation, workplace empowerment, disability, entrepreneurship, disability, and community engagement. There are also three individual categories, the Inclusive Leader Award, Positive Role Model and RMB’s Africa’s Fearless Thinker Awards.

“Diversity has become a critical differentiator and an essential part of providing excellent service, not matter what sector you operate in. Cultivating an environment in which gender inclusivity is intrinsic in everything we do is key, and it is important to acknowledge the role that all genders play in successful business,” says Nana Phiri, Head: Corporate Client Group at RMB.

Bridget Mokwena-Halala, CEO of Assupol, highlights the importance of gender equality in all spheres of corporate. “Assupol is a big supporter of gender equality and actively promotes diversity in the workplace. We believe that everyone should have equal opportunities and be treated fairly, regardless of their gender or background. This is why we are proud to be involved in the 2024 Gender Mainstreaming Awards which recognise organisations that prioritise inclusivity and gender equality in their operations.”

As we continue the journey of gender mainstreaming, Colleen Larsen of Business Engage asserts, “We believe the best way to influence change is to strengthen and grow the current conversation, then couple that with deliberate actions.”

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Nelson Mabela

Business Engage Association NPC

Email: nelson@businessengage.co.za

About Business Engage Association NPC:

Business Engage Association NPC, established in 2005, is an exciting and inventive non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting gender mainstreaming in the private sector. It is a shared-value initiative which currently 115 corporates across Africa contribute to on an annual basis. The initiative includes various programmes based on driving the business case for gender mainstreaming. The vision is to ensure that Africa becomes the hub for gender mainstreaming whereby good news stories are shared with the rest of the world rather than relying on international data to benchmark our success.

Visit us at www.BusinessEngage.africa.

About AECI:

AECI is a diversified chemicals solutions company employing 7 168 people at more than 100 sites. We have a presence in 22 countries on six continents. Founded in 1896 to service South Africa’s burgeoning gold and diamond mining industries, the company was formally established in 1924. AECI was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 1966. A mainstay of the economy in South Africa, over the years we have expanded our presence and evolved our product and service offering to a broad base of customers. Our products and services include, mine-to-mineral solutions, water treatment solutions, chemical raw materials and related services, asphalt and bitumen for road construction, food and beverage ingredients and commodities, vitamin and mineral animal feed premixes, crop protection products and plant nutrients as well as property leasing and provision of utilities. Our operating businesses are structured into four key operating business segments – AECI Mining, AECI Water, AECI Agri Health and AECI Chemicals.

For more information visit: www.AECIworld.com

About Assupol:

Assupol Life is a South African fully fledged life insurer which has become a household name, synonymous with high-quality service and affordable products tailored for our focused markets. With a focus on innovation, we offer a comprehensive range of affordable funeral, life, savings, investments, and retirement products to meet the needs of the South African market. With a strong emphasis on transformation, we encourage real change in the equal representation of women within the private sector. We are proud to have a workforce that is 85% African, and we actively promote the appointment of women in key positions, striving to contribute to a society that supports and empowers women. With over 110 years of serving those who serve, Assupol Life remains a leader in the financial services industry and continues to uphold its legacy as a caring company since its inception.

For more information visit: www.Assupol.co.za

About JSE:

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has a well-established history of operating as a marketplace for trading financial products. It is a pioneering, globally connected exchange group that enables inclusive economic growth through trusted, world-class, socially responsible products, and services for the investor of the future. It offers secure and efficient primary and secondary capital markets across a diverse range of securities, spanning equities, derivatives, and debt markets. It prides itself on being the market of choice for local and international investors looking to gain exposure to leading capital markets on the African continent. The JSE is currently ranked in the Top 20 largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalisation, and is the largest stock exchange in Africa, having been in operation for 136 years. As a leading global exchange, the JSE co-creates unlocks value&makes real connections happen.

For more information visit: www.JSE.co.za

About RCL FOODS:

RCL FOODS is a deeply rooted South African business with more than 30 much-loved brands including Yum Yum peanut butter, Nola mayonnaise, Ouma rusks, Pieman’s pies, Number 1 mageu, Sunbake bread, Supreme flour, Selati sugar, Simply Chicken, Rainbow chicken, Bobtail and Canine Cuisine dog food, Catmor and Feline Cuisine cat food, and Molatek and Epol animal feed. We are more than 10 000 people working together towards a powerful purpose: We Grow What Matters.

For more information visit: www.RCLFOODS.com

About RMB:

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) is a leading African corporate and investment bank (CIB) and part of the largest financial services group (by market capitalisation) in Africa – FirstRand Bank Limited (which is wholly owned by FirstRand Limited). We offer our clients innovative, value-added advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking, and principal investing solutions.

With a presence in 10 African countries, we have a significant footprint on the continent. We also have access to a network of retail banks, representative offices and branches across Africa, the UK, India and the US.

For more information visit: www.RMB.co.za