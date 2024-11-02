The Africa Regional Certification Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC) has urged Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, and the United Republic of Tanzania, along with health partners, to take swift action to close polio immunity gaps and address ongoing outbreaks. This recommendation comes after a week of intensive discussions (from 29 October to 01 November 2024) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, between ARCC members, country representatives, polio committees, and partners on addressing ongoing polio outbreaks in the region.

The Deputy Minister of Health of Zanzibar, Mr. Hassan Khamis Hafidh, highlighted Tanzania’s dedication to eradicating poliovirus and achieving the wild polio-free status, and he extended a warm welcome to the country delegates and guests.

ARCC Chair, Prof. Rose Leke acknowledged Tanzania's efforts and underscored the ARCC’s commitment to support the eradication goal: halting ongoing variant poliovirus transmission by 2026.

With 23 African countries affected so far in 2024, the ARCC reviewed the status of polio eradication efforts, focusing on global and regional developments and progress in the six participating countries.

Dr. Jamal Ahmed, Polio Eradication Programme Coordinator at the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, applauded the substantial reduction of variant poliovirus type 1 and 2 across Africa in the past year, but urged all present to remain steadfast in their mission to eradicate poliovirus in the region: ¨A high level of surveillance and response preparedness is needed at country level given ongoing polio outbreaks in the Region ¨. – He said.

The ARCC highlighted that 18 African nations currently administer only one dose of inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) rather than the two recommended by the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts. Countries are therefore urged to fast-track the introduction of a second IPV dose to boost immunity.

Countries were also encouraged to conduct synchronized and high-quality outbreak responses. This entails putting in place micro plans: mapping the cross-border communities, migratory routes, cross-border entry/exit points, and transit routes for each of the cross-border facilities. Synchronization of vaccination plans across neighboring countries is key when it comes to identifying and reaching all households where eligible children live in the cross-border areas, so that the risk of paralysis due to the virus can be avoided.

Recognizing existing immunity gaps in several countries, including Tanzania and Kenya, the ARCC emphasized the need for integrating polio outbreak and surveillance efforts into routine immunization activities.

The ARCC commended efforts to expand sequencing capacity within the polio laboratory network of the African region. However, containment challenges remain, such as the accuracy and risk management following natural disasters that affect facilities housing polioviruses or potentially infectious materials. The ARCC called on WHO to provide technical assistance in updating containment inventories and to facilitate risk assessments, particularly for facilities threatened by natural events.

The ARCC’s work remains essential to the progress of polio eradication in Africa, with a strong focus on supporting national surveillance systems, vaccination coverage, and outbreak response coordination.

During the meeting, participants took a heartfelt moment to honor the profound contributions of Dr. Esther Khomo, a retiring ARCC member who has devoted countless years to the fight against polio. Her tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to eradicating this disease have left an indelible mark on the journey toward a polio-free world, inspiring all who have worked alongside her.

At the closing ceremony, Dr Vida Makundi, Director of Preventive services of the Ministry of Health of Tanzania mainland, also expressed her pride in the nation's collaborative efforts and dedication to bolstering immunization and surveillance systems, which are essential to protecting children across the continent.

As the global eradication timeline has been extended to 2029, the ARCC continues to advocate for rigorous action against poliovirus transmission and remains committed to achieving a polio-free Africa in partnership with WHO and the rest of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, national governments, and global stakeholders.