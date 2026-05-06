The hospital ship Africa Mercy® arrived in Toamasina yesterday, marking the sixth time that Mercy Ships (https://MercyShips.org) has visited the island nation since 1996. It is also her third consecutive field service to the country, reaffirming the strength of a growing partnership between Mercy Ships and the government of Madagascar.

Following the recent devastation of Cyclone Gezani, the return of the Africa Mercy comes at a meaningful moment for the country. While parts of Madagascar continue to recover, Mercy Ships expresses solidarity with its people and remains committed to supporting the nation’s ongoing recovery efforts through safe surgical care and long-term strengthening of its health systems.

“Returning to Madagascar for the third consecutive year is a powerful reflection of trust, partnership, and shared ambition,” said Nicholas Ahadjie, Country Director for Mercy Ships in Madagascar. “In a time of recovery following the cyclone, we are grateful to stand alongside the government and people of Madagascar, supporting both surgical needs and long-term resilience in healthcare.”

During the upcoming 2026 field service, Mercy Ships estimates to provide more than 1,400 surgeries, along with more than 1,400 dental encounters. Alongside these free life-changing interventions, the organization will invest in strengthening the country’s health systems by providing more than 22,500 hours of training and education for healthcare professionals across Madagascar.

Mercy Ships is honored to work closely with the newly appointed Minister of Health, Dr. Managna Monira, whose leadership reinforces the importance of strong collaboration in advancing national health priorities.

“Strengthening our surgical system remains a top priority for the Ministry of Public Health, and partnerships like the one with Mercy Ships are key to making this vision a reality,” said Dr. Managna Monira. “Together, we are working to ensure that high-quality surgical care is more accessible to the Malagasy people, while building a stronger, more resilient and sustainable health system.”

Madagascar’s National Surgical, Obstetric, and Anesthesia Plan (NSOAP) continues to guide the development of its national surgical system. Working in close partnership with the Ministry of Health, Mercy Ships continues to align its activities with the country’s healthcare strategy, supporting patient selection across multiple regions and ensuring those most in need can access specialized surgical care in areas such as general, pediatric, maxillofacial, orthopedic, ophthalmic, reconstructive plastic, and women's health.

Beyond hospital ships, Mercy Ships’ work in Madagascar is anchored to a broader ecosystem of programs designed to strengthen healthcare in Madagascar over the long term. Initiatives such as surgical education and training, infrastructure support, and targeted programs - including the treatment of clubfoot (https://apo-opa.co/42hSGW8) - are implemented in collaboration with national and local partners. These efforts ensure that care continues , even after the ship leaves, for generations to come.

“Over the past few years, we have worked closely with partners across Madagascar to support clinical education and training, and contribute to national priorities for surgical care,” said Brendan Smith, Senior Director of Programs at Mercy Ships. “As we return, our focus is on working with our partners and stakeholders on what has already been established, ensuring that the progress made continues to strengthen surgical systems and support healthcare professionals beyond the field service.”

Mercy Ships will also continue to partner with Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), Freedom From Fistula (FFF), and the University of Mahajanga, while also seeking to establish additional partnerships to continue improving access to healthcare in the country.

Since first serving the Malagasy people in 1996, Mercy Ships has delivered more than 10,940 life-changing surgical procedures and over 66,640 dental procedures, while training thousands of healthcare professionals in their areas of expertise.

This ongoing collaboration is propelling a stronger, more sustainable surgical ecosystem for the future of Madagascar.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, 2,500+ volunteer professionals from more than 70 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit www.MercyShips.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.