Diamond Sponsor of this year’s African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2024 conference, logistics and port operations company Africa Global Logistics (AGL), has affirmed its commitment to contributing to the growth of the African energy sector. Active in 47 African countries, the company operates in energy, mining and power generation sectors across the continent.

Speaking at a Fireside Chat this week, AGL’s Managing Director for the Southern Region of African, Tony Stenning, highlighted the company’s ongoing projects and recent investments supporting the growth of the continent’s energy infrastructure.

“We at AGL are well-represented in countries where considerable changes are ongoing in the energy sector,” Stenning stated, adding, “Where there is oil and gas, we are there as a major player.”

In April this year the company launched its first port in Angola, the AGL Lobito Terminal, driving the country’s transformation into a regional logistics hub capable of handling more than one million tons of bulk goods per year. Meanwhile, in Namibia, AGL was awarded a contract by the state-owned Namibian Ports Authority to oversee operations of the bulk terminal in the Port of Walvis Bay.

AGL has further secured 20 acres at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone in Kenya to be used for cargo handling, which supports industrialization, facilitates international trade, and simplifies cross-border logistics and customs procedures. The company also won the management contract for the Port of São Tomé container terminal in West Africa, which aims to improve efficiency in the area by deploying comprehensive logistics solutions and integrated technologies.

Stenning further emphasized the role governments can play in attracting international investment to create a more enabling environment for the development of infrastructure in Africa’s energy sector. He noted that favorable fiscal incentives and regulatory frameworks make the continent a more attractive investment destination for international operators.

“There are many things the government can do to make it easier to invest. Having the necessary legislation in place – clear rules in terms of how businesses need to conduct operations – will help grow confidence for international companies,” concluded Stenning.