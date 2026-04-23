Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org) and the Government of Kenya have signed a Host Country Agreement establishing AFC’s first regional office in Nairobi, expanding the Corporation’s platform for scaling infrastructure investment and industrial development across Africa.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary (and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs), and AFC President and CEO, Samaila Zubairu. The signing ceremony, witnessed by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto at AFC and Government of Kenya's ongoing The Africa We Build Summit in Nairobi, formalizes Kenya as the host country of AFC’s Regional Office. This positions the Corporation closer to a high-growth and capital rich market with increasing demand for bankable infrastructure solutions.

“Kenya welcomes the entry of AFC into the country and in the East Africa region. Kenya continues to be not only the hub for the region but in the continent,” said Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E. Mudavadi. "Kenya represents one of Africa’s most compelling growth corridors. Kenya’s economy is projected to expand by 5.3% in 2026, while the broader East African Community (home to over 400 million people) is growing at approximately 6% annually."

Nairobi’s established role as a regional logistics, financial and technology hub makes it a natural base for AFC’s operations across transaction origination, capital mobilisation and cross-border project execution.

AFC plans to deploy and mobilize more than US$2 billion across the region over the next three to five years. Focus will remain on sectors with strong multiplier effects, including logistics and trade corridors, power and transmission, special economic zones, digital infrastructure, and climate-resilient assets. The Regional Office will drive capital mobilization and structured local currency solutions, delivering AFC’s investments and financial services products to its clients and partners, utilizing transaction frameworks that improve bankability and crowd in institutional capital.

The Regional Office will serve as a full-service platform—originating, structuring and executing transactions—while deepening portfolio optimization via partnerships with governments, institutional investors and private operators.

AFC’s expansion builds on an established track record in Kenya. Since Kenya joined AFC in 2017, the Corporation has committed over US$1.3 billion across energy, transport and industrial projects. Current initiatives include the development of the Dongo Kundu Integrated Industrial Park and Naivasha Special Economic Zone II in partnership with Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms, as well as ongoing support for the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

President Ruto said: “This signing marks a pivotal moment in Kenya’s economic development journey. By deepening our partnership with AFC, we are reinforcing Kenya’s position at the forefront of infrastructure and industrial transformation in Africa. AFC’s presence in Nairobi will help create jobs and strengthen our capacity to deliver transformative projects aligned with Kenya’s Vision 2030.

“AFC’s decision to establish its first regional office here also reflects Kenya’s role as a preferred base for pan-African and international institutions seeking a platform for regional growth. With inflation easing and progress in fiscal consolidation, Kenya offers a stable environment for long-term structured development finance.”

Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, said: “Nairobi’s position as a logistics, finance and technology hub makes it a natural anchor for AFC’s East African operations. Establishing a Regional Office in Nairobi allows us to originate faster, structure more effectively, and deploy capital at scale across interconnected markets. Our focus is on building investable infrastructure platforms that unlock regional trade, industrial capacity and long-term economic growth.”