The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) (www.AfricaCDC.org) has welcomed a US$2.5 million pledge from the Government of South Africa to support the ongoing Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda through the Africa CDC Africa Epidemics Fund.

This important contribution followed the recent communication by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, to African Heads of State and Government on the evolving Ebola outbreak and the urgent need for strengthened continental solidarity and coordinated action.

Africa CDC expresses its sincere appreciation to the people and Government of South Africa, and to H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, African Union Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, for this timely demonstration of leadership, solidarity and commitment to Africa’s collective health security.

At a time when the continent faces increasing public health threats with significant risks of cross-border transmission, South Africa’s contribution sends a strong and reassuring message that Africa stands united in protecting the lives and well-being of its people, a pathway for Africa’s health security and sovereignty.

This support will contribute to strengthening critical response operations, including continental coordination, surveillance, laboratory systems, rapid response deployment, infection prevention and control, cross-border preparedness, and support for affected communities.

South Africa’s leadership reflects the growing importance of African-led financing mechanisms and reinforces the vision of a more resilient, self-reliant and health-secure continent. It is a practical demonstration of African solidarity in action and a reflection of the continent’s collective responsibility to respond rapidly and decisively to public health emergencies.

Africa CDC calls upon all African Union Member States, donor countries, development partners, philanthropic institutions, and the private sector to follow this example by contributing to the Africa Epidemics Fund and supporting ongoing response efforts.

The current outbreak demands urgent, coordinated and adequately financed action to contain transmission, save lives and prevent wider regional escalation.

Africa CDC remains fully committed to working closely with affected Member States, the African Union Commission, regional economic communities, and global partners to ensure a rapid, effective and Africa-led response.

Media Contact:

Wilson Johwa

Senior Communications Officer, Directorate of Communication&Public Information

JohwaW@africacdc.org

About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is the public health agency of the African Union. As an autonomous institution, Africa CDC supports AU Member States to strengthen health systems, improve disease surveillance, and enhance emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: http://www.AfricaCDC.org and follow Africa CDC on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/4dloQGy), X (https://apo-opa.co/4dVSNwY), Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4dQJkXT), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3RjOh2K).