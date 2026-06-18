The Governing Board of the Pandemic Fund has approved the accreditation of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) (https://AfricaCDC.org) as an Implementing Entity. The decision follows the recommendation of the Pandemic Fund’s Accreditation Panel and places Africa CDC among a select group of institutions authorised to directly access, manage and deploy Pandemic Fund resources.

Africa CDC becomes the first African Union institution and the first continental public health agency globally to be accredited as a Pandemic Fund Implementing Entity. It is also only the second African institution, after the African Development Bank, to receive this status. The accreditation marks a historic milestone in Africa CDC’s institutional journey and significantly strengthens Africa’s capacity to lead, finance and implement its own health security priorities.

The decision follows a rigorous assessment of Africa CDC’s governance framework, fiduciary systems, technical capabilities, accountability mechanisms, environmental and social safeguards, and institutional capacity to deliver impact at scale. It reflects the far-reaching reforms undertaken by Africa CDC since 2023 under the leadership of its first Director General, H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, whose transformation agenda “New Deal for Africa CDC” has focused on strengthening governance, transparency, accountability, operational excellence, financial stewardship and institutional autonomy.

Over the past three years, Africa CDC has implemented a comprehensive reform programme that has enhanced financial management systems, strengthened internal controls, improved budget execution, expanded risk management and compliance functions, reinforced oversight mechanisms, and built the institutional foundations required to manage large-scale international financing. These reforms have positioned Africa CDC as a trusted continental institution capable of delivering results while adhering to the highest international standards.

The accreditation confirms that Africa CDC meets the fiduciary and operational standards required to administer pooled financing and oversee project implementation in line with international best practices. Africa CDC will have the authority to directly receive, manage and deploy resources in support of African Union Member States.

“This accreditation is a historic achievement for Africa CDC, our Member States and our collective vision of a stronger, more self-reliant Africa,” said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. “It is a strong vote of confidence in Africa CDC’s governance, fiduciary systems, technical excellence and accountability. We now have a greater responsibility to demonstrate that African institutions can deliver transformative results for the people of Africa.”

The accreditation comes at a critical moment for global health. As Africa continues to face recurring outbreaks and increasing public health threats, direct access to financing will strengthen the continent’s ability to invest in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, while accelerating progress toward health security and health sovereignty.

The achievement also advances the African Union’s broader vision of building strong continental institutions capable of mobilizing and managing resources for African priorities. It reinforces Africa CDC’s central role in supporting Member States to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats while strengthening resilient health systems across the continent.

Africa CDC acknowledges the dedication and commitment of its staff, Member States and partners who contributed to this achievement. Special recognition is extended to the teams that led the technical, fiduciary, governance and accreditation processes over many months of preparation, assessment and engagement.

Media Contact:

Saran Koly

Director of Communications and Public Information

Africa CDC

kolys@africacdc.org

About the Pandemic Fund:

The Pandemic Fund is a multilateral financing mechanism established in 2022 to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response capacities at national, regional and global levels. The Fund mobilizes additional financing for investments that reduce pandemic risks and enhance health security. The World Bank serves as Trustee and hosts the Fund Secretariat.

About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is the continental public health agency of the African Union. Established in 2017 and granted autonomous status by the African Union Assembly in 2022, Africa CDC supports the Union’s 55 Member States in strengthening public health systems and capacities to prevent, detect and respond to disease threats and public health emergencies. Headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the agency operates through five Regional Coordinating Centres and works closely with national public health institutions across the continent.