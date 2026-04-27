African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) today announced the publication of Instances of Exceptional Moments of Hunger, a compelling new anthology of short stories emerging from the 2024 CANEX Creative Writing Workshop, an initiative under its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, designed to discover, develop, and elevate bold new literary voices from Africa and the Caribbean.

Bringing together nineteen exceptional writers from Global Africa, representing sixteen countries, the anthology is a rich tapestry of contemporary storytelling, spanning geographies, languages, and lived experiences. Originally developed through an intensive and highly selective workshop process, the stories have been carefully curated and, in some cases, translated from Arabic, French, and Portuguese into English, expanding their reach to a wider global readership.

Published in collaboration with Narrative Landscape Press (http://apo-opa.co/4d883qa), an independent African publisher based in Nairobi and Lagos, Instances of Exceptional Moments of Hunger explores themes of identity, resilience, longing, and transformation—offering readers a rare glimpse into the emotional and cultural landscapes shaping a new generation of literary talent.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development commented: “This anthology represents far more than a compilation of stories—it is a strategic investment in Africa’s creative future. Through initiatives such as the CANEX Creative Writing Workshop, Afreximbank is not only nurturing talent but also building a pipeline of globally competitive intellectual property capable of crossing borders and formats - from literature to potentially film and TV – while further strengthening the African narrative.”

Dr. Eghosa Imasuen, publisher, Narrative Landscape Press added: “When we gathered in Aburi, Ghana, in August 2024 for the inaugural CANEX Book Factory Creative Writing Workshop, we had a clear purpose: to give emerging prose writers from the continent and the diaspora a protected space for craft, discipline, and growth. These writers are announcing themselves and we know that readers will find in this anthology, their arrival."

Beyond its literary significance, the anthology represents an important milestone in Afreximbank’s efforts to position African storytelling within the global creative economy. As copyright holder, CANEX Creations Inc. (CCInc), the intellectual property investment subsidiary backed by Afreximbank’s equity impact subsidiary, the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), will support the anthology’s commercialization and visibility, while exploring opportunities to extend select works into films, television series, and other formats.

Further underscoring the quality and ambition of the anthology, the African works within the collection have been submitted for consideration for the Caine Prize for African Writing, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honors in African literature.

The CANEX Creative Writing Workshop forms part of Afreximbank’s broader Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, which seeks to catalyze the growth of the continent’s creative industries as a driver of economic development, job creation, and export diversification. With this publication, Afreximbank through its CANEX Programme continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering emerging talent, unlocking new markets, and amplifying African voices on the global stage.

Instances of Exceptional Moments of Hunger is available now on Amazon (http://apo-opa.co/3OPpkLE) in paperback. and through Narrative Landscape Press (http://apo-opa.co/4d883qa).

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

CANEX Creations Incorporated

9 KN 3 Avenue, 8th Floor

Kiyovu I&M Bank Building

Central Business District

Kigali, Rwanda

ccinc@afreximbank.com

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and. Moody's (Baa2). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com