African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has signed a project preparation facility agreement with Veenocks Limited for the financing of the development of Veenocks’ porcelain tile manufacturing plant located in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The plant, to be operated as an indigenously owned state-of-the-art facility with an annual production capacity of 6.6 million square metres of floor and wall tiles, is expected to bring on stream assets with an estimated investment cost of US$117 million.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development Bank, signed the facility agreement on behalf of Afreximbank while Mr. Adebisi Abidemi Adebutu, Ultimate Beneficial Owner of Veenocks Limited, signed for the company.

Under the terms of the facility agreement, the project preparation facility will be deployed during the pre-investment stage towards de-risking the project and rapidly advancing it to bankability, with the early-stage intervention sending a strong signal to the market about Afreximbank’s commitment to the project. In addition, Afreximbank will be appointed the Mandated Lead Arranger and will take the lead in syndicating the debt raise, with the ability to incorporate credit enhancements, if needed.

The project is expected to exploit and beneficiate Nigeria’s underutilised natural resources using clay to produce porcelain tiles for the domestic and international markets and will deploy proven technology to enable the country to exploit its natural resources at scale. In addition to creating over 700 job roles over its operational period, the project is expected to result in exports estimated at US$11.4 billion.

Commenting on the agreement, Mrs. Awani explained that the facility agreement reflected Afreximbank's commitment to advancing impactful projects in Nigeria and beyond as well as its dedication to leveraging its diverse product suite to offer end-to-end solutions throughout the project finance value chain.

She added that the holistic approach reflected the Bank's comparative advantages in supporting its member countries to implement projects efficiently and effectively and of its support for indigenous African investors establishing state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Demand for tiles in Nigeria was estimated at 210 million square metres in 2023, with local production at 137 million square metres. The demand is projected to rise to 270 million square metres by 2027.

Mr. Adebisi Abidemi Adebutu, Group President of R28 Holdings, the parent company of Veenocks, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Afreximbank as a key partner in Veenocks’ journey towards sustainable growth. Once fully implemented, our state-of-the-art factories will set a new benchmark for world-class facilities in Africa, showcasing our commitment to excellence and innovation. This strategic partnership with Afreximbank marks a significant milestone in Veenocks’ expansion plans, enabling the company to leverage the Bank’s expertise and resources to drive growth and development in the region. With this collaboration, Veenocks is poised to make a meaningful impact in the industry, fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for communities across Africa.

About Veenocks Limited:

Veenocks is a member company of R28, a consolidated and diversified private investment holding company with strategic business interests in various sectors of the Nigerian economy. Veenocks is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality tiles through cutting-edge technology and premium feedstocks. Veenocks tiles are distinguished for their durability, longevity and ecofriendliness. Driven by an unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence, Veenocks endeavours to surpass customer expectations, aiming to be the ultimate choice in the tile industry.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank's total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com