As part of his working tour of Nigeria and the wider region, Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), visited the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja, reaffirming Afreximbank’s commitment to supporting the realisation of Africa’s health care sovereignty.

Developed by Afreximbank in partnership with King's College Hospital, London, AMCE was established to help transform specialist healthcare delivery in Africa, by strengthening clinical capacity, advancing research and education, creating a sustainable ecosystem for world-class care on the continent and in turn, reducing dependence on medical travel abroad.

In its first year of operation, AMCE has moved from vision to measurable impact, demonstrating how development finance can transform healthcare on the continent.

The Centre has registered over 5,000 patients from more than 20 countries across four continents, underscoring its growing role as a regional and global referral centre for advanced specialist healthcare.

Beyond the numbers are lives already being transformed. During its first year, AMCE has achieved several important clinical milestones. The Centre delivered West Africa's first Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) for lung cancer, treating an octogenarian with a localised lung tumour using a highly precise, non-invasive technique that previously required many patients to travel abroad. The Centre also completed its first complex Triple Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG), demonstrating that advanced cardiac care can now be delivered to global standards within Africa. AMCE also successfully completed two Stem cell transplants.

Its advanced laboratory has processed more than 40,000 diagnostic tests and investigations, completed 10 open-heart surgeries and 11 cardiac surgical procedures under the cardiac programme, administered 99 catheterisation laboratory procedures, and 173 anaesthesia-supported procedures in just a year.

Additionally, the Centre has commenced Nuclear medicine services, with Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography/Computed Tomography (SPECT/CT) imaging now available for bone scans, renograms, and perfusion scans, while Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT) imaging is scheduled to commence later in the year.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Elombi applauded the remarkable progress recorded by the Centre within its first year of operation, describing it as a compelling demonstration of African excellence, institutional resolve, and shared purpose. He stated: “The success of this Centre reflects the depth of talent assembled here and the pan-African spirit that underpins its service. The vision that inspired the conception and construction of this facility is the same conviction now being carried forward by the medical professionals delivering care to the continent. The AMCE provides health services and advances Africa’s health sovereignty while affirming our collective capacity to take responsibility for our own lives and future. The AMCE is a world-class quaternary healthcare facility delivering medical services of a standard that many would previously have sought beyond the continent. Nigerians, and citizens across Africa, must take full advantage of this facility—built by African institutions with the steadfast support of our governments.”

AMCE Chief Executive Officer, Brian Deaver, said Dr. Elombi's visit marks an important milestone in the Centre’s journey and provides an opportunity to reflect on the impact AMCE has made in just one year.

“Our progress, from pioneering clinical achievements to earning growing trust across the region, demonstrates that Africa can build and sustain world-class centres of excellence. With Afreximbank's continued vision and support, we remain committed to advancing patient care, research, education and innovation to strengthen health systems across the continent”. Deaver noted.

Dr Elombi also toured key clinical departments, interacted with healthcare professionals and staff, and received updates on the Centre's operational performance, clinical achievements and long-term expansion plans. He thanked the facilities’ employees for their commitment to building a new benchmark for specialist healthcare in Africa, noting that the Centre's early achievements reflect the dedication, professionalism and shared vision of its workforce.

Today, AMCE employs more than 600 clinical and non-clinical professionals, representing 12 nationalities, and reflecting its growing reputation as a destination for highly skilled healthcare professionals. Earlier this year, the Centre also earned Great Place to Work® Certification, with 90 percent of employees affirming it is a great place to work.

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About the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja:

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja is a tertiary-level multi-specialty medical institution developed by Afreximbank in collaboration with King’s College Hospital, London. In strategic partnership with Bank of Industry (BOI), and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), AMCE reflects what’s possible when African institutions unite with shared purpose. The centre is designed to set new standards in specialist healthcare, research, and medical education across Africa.

Created to address critical gaps in advanced medical services on the continent, AMCE provides world-class care in areas including oncology, haematology, cardiovascular care, and general healthcare. The centre is also equipped to deliver advanced procedures such as stem cell transplantation and other specialised treatments that have historically required patients to travel abroad.

The flagship facility forms part of Afreximbank’s broader vision to strengthen Africa’s healthcare ecosystem by reducing medical tourism, supporting medical training and research, and creating employment opportunities across both clinical and non-clinical sectors.

With its growing network of specialists, researchers, and healthcare professionals, AMCE is positioning itself as a leading hub for advanced medicine in Africa while contributing to a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for the continent.

For more information, visit: www.AMCE.net

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and. Moody's (Baa2). Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com