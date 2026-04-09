African Export-Import Bank (“Afreximbank” or the “Bank”) (www.Afreximbank.com) and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) has announced strong results for the year ended 31 December 2025, underscoring sustained financial resilience, increased market confidence and strategic execution.

Total assets and contingencies rose by 21% to US$48.5 billion, up from US$40.1 billion as at 31 December 2024, underscoring the Bank’s consistent growth trajectory.

Net loans and advances for the Group closed the year at US$33.5 billion (FY’2024: US$29.0 billion), an increase of 16%, supported by continued disbursements across the continent and the Caribbean through various product offerings. The Group funded strategic priorities areas such as manufacturing, infrastructure, food security and climate adaptation.

The Group’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained stable at 2.43% (FY’2024: 2.33%), demonstrating consistent portfolio quality.

The Group’s liquidity position remained robust, with cash and cash equivalents at US$6.0 billion (FY’2024: US$4.6 billion). Liquid assets accounted for 14% of total assets, above the Bank’s strategic minimum level of 10%. Shareholders’ funds grew by 17% to US$8.4 billion as at 31 December 2025, driven by net income of US$1.2 billion, and new equity inflows of US$299.4 million raised under the General Capital Increase II.

Gross Income increased by 6.06% reaching US$3.5 billion in FY’2025 from US$3.3 billion achieved in FY’2024.

Operating expenses increased to US$459.2 million (FY’2024: US$367.7 million), reflecting strategic staff expansion, and inflationary pressures with the Group maintained strong cost efficiency resulting in a cost-to-income ratio of 21% (FY’2024: 18%) well below the strategic ceiling of 30%.

Contrary to concerns raised by some rating agencies during the year, the Bank accessed international bond markets by successfully raising over US$800 million from Japan and China, courtesy of the Samurai and Panda bonds in 2025. This demonstrated the Group’s fund-raising capabilities and the solid nature of the Bank’s DNA as a pan-African multilateral financial institution committed to ensuring that Africa’s full and sustainable self-reliance remain firm.

Net income increased by 19% to US$1.2 billion in 2025, up from US$973.5 million in the prior year. These results were achieved through the expanded delivery of tailored financial and advisory solutions that supported trade, fostered industrialisation and enhanced economic self-reliance.

Highlights of the results for Afreximbank Group are shown below:

Financial Performance Metrics FY’2025 FY’2024 Gross Income (US$ billion) 3.5 3.3 Net Income (US$ million) 1,156.8 973.5 Return on average equity (ROAE) 15% 15% Return on average assets (ROAA) 3.04% 2.96% Cost-to-income ratio 21% 18%

Financial Position Metrics FY’2025 9M’2024 Total Assets (US$ billion) 42.3 35.3 Total Liabilities (US$ billion) 33.9 28.1 Shareholders’ Funds (US$ billion) 8.4 7.2 Non-performing loans ratio (NPL) 2.43% 2.33% Cash/Total assets 14% 13% Capital Adequacy ratio (Basel II) 23% 24%

Mr. Denys Denya, Afreximbank's Senior Executive Vice President, commented: