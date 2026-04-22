African Corporates will have a unique opportunity to learn how to fully maximize the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) when the third edition of the AfCFTA Training Programme holds in Cairo, Egypt from 16th June to 18th June, 2026.

Developed and led by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the American University in Cairo (AUC) and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the programme is designed to equip participants with the skills, knowledge, and practical expertise required to navigate and succeed within Africa’s evolving intra-African trade landscape.

While the AfCFTA has significant potential to drive economic development across Africa, limited understanding of its technical provisions and practical applications continues to hinder the full realization of its benefits. The programme is designed to equip businesses with practical, actionable insights on identifying and capitalising on trade opportunities, managing export and import operations, and navigating trade finance, supply chains, and the broader international trade environment. It will also provide a clear understanding of how the AfCFTA framework addresses capacity constraints and expands market access for producers of goods and services across the continent.

By translating the AfCFTA’s legal and treaty provisions into business-ready strategies, the programme offers clarity on the regulatory, operational, and market requirements necessary for companies to fully leverage opportunities within the rapidly expanding AfCFTA market.

As the African Union’s key strategic partner in implementing the AfCFTA, Afreximbank has spearheaded multiple initiatives to advance both intra and extra-African trade and investment, with trainings playing a key role in capacity building.

Commenting on the programme, Dr. Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist&Managing Director of Research at Afreximbank, described it as “a strategic platform for advancing the adoption and deepening the understanding of the AfCFTA among key stakeholders, particularly corporates within the broader private sector ecosystem.” He added that the initiative “reinforces the Bank’s commitment to equipping businesses with the insights and capabilities required to effectively leverage opportunities under the Agreement.”

Dr. Kale said: “I have full confidence that participants in this training will leave with a holistic understanding of the AfCFTA, its genesis and dimensions, enabling them to assess the outcomes of the ongoing negotiations, and to examine the challenges and opportunities that underlie the negotiations and the agreement at large. They will also be able to explore the prospects of the AfCFTA and to capitalize on the agreement while supporting its objectives to the benefit their corporations and the continent.”

Mohamed Ali, Director of Trade in Goods and Competition at the AfCFTA Secretariat, said: “This programme represents a critical step towards unlocking the full potential of intra-African trade through targeted capacity building and strategic partnerships. Our collaboration with Afreximbank reinforces a shared commitment to equip African businesses with the practical knowledge, tools, and institutional support required to effectively utilize the Agreement.”

Commenting on the programme, Mr. Stephen Tio Kauma, Managing Director, Human Resources at Afreximbank, stated: “Delivered through the Afreximbank Academy (AFRACAD), this programme reflects our commitment to equipping African businesses with the practical skills needed to fully leverage the opportunities under the AfCFTA. AFRACAD continues to serve as a leading trade knowledge hub, empowering participants to compete and thrive in Africa’s single market. Through our strong partnerships and innovative learning approach, we are empowering businesses across Global Africa to scale, innovate, and play a leading role in the continent’s economic transformation”.

For registration and further information, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/41O3CdY

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and. Moody's (Baa2). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com