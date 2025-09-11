African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) and Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) have signed a Joint Project Preparation Facility (JPPF) Framework Agreement to unlock a cumulative investment value of at least US$1 billion and set to significantly transform housing and urban development across the continent and boost trade and investment.

Signed on the sidelines of the ongoing fourth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) by Ms. Oluranti Doherty, Managing Director, Export Development Afreximbank, and Mr. Thierno-Habib Hann, Managing Director and CEO, ShafDB, the agreement aims to provide early-stage project preparation financing, propelling projects from concept to bankability efficiently and effectively.

The JPPF will primarily support priority sectors including building and construction, housing, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, industrial, manufacturing of building materials, commercial and residential infrastructure, and logistical platforms such as industrial zones and special economic zones.

In addition to financing, the JPPF also incorporates a robust capacity-building programme aimed at enhancing the project preparation skills of ShafDB staff, empowering them with essential skills to develop bankable and impactful projects.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Doherty, stated:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Shelter Afrique Development Bank to accelerate sustainable urban development across Africa. This partnership aligns with our shared vision of promoting economic growth and enhancing the quality of projects on the continent. By combining ShafDB’s expertise in housing and urban development and Afreximbank’s extensive experience in project preparation, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and deliver transformative projects in critical sectors that will amongst other benefits establish economic hubs and platforms that will promote trade and tradeable services. The JPPF will act as a catalyst for private sector investment, leading to substantial socio-economic development across the continent. Furthermore, our capacity-building programme will equip ShafDB staff with essential project preparation skills, ensuring sustainable project pipelines in the years to come.”

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Thierno-Habib Hann, Managing Director, ShafDB said:

“Our sector faces two major structural challenges: the lack of reliable data and the insufficient preparation of projects. At ShafDB, we have already taken bold steps to address the first challenge through our VIRAL model — a data-driven framework designed to provide actionable insights and support evidence-based decision-making in housing and urban development. Today, we are proud to tackle the second challenge through this strategic partnership with Afreximbank. The Joint Project Preparation Facility will enable us to move projects from concept to bankability with speed and precision, unlocking over US$1 billion in investments. This is a transformative step toward building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities across Africa.”

Both Afreximbank and ShafDB are members of the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI), underscoring their commitment to collaboration and innovation in fostering economic development and growth across the continent.

IATF2025, which is being held from 4 to 10 September, is projected to result in the conclusion of trade and investment deals valued at over US$44 billion.

