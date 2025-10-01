African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has signed a facility agreement with NBS Bank Plc Malawi (NBS Bank) to provide NBS Bank with a US$100 million Afreximbank Trade Facilitation Programme (AFTRAF) line of credit to support the bank’s growing trade finance portfolio and enable it to continue to effectively meet its trade clients’ needs.

Signed on the sidelines of the recently concluded Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025) by Mr. Haytham El Maayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank, Afreximbank, and Mrs. Temwani Simwaka, CEO of NBS Bank, the facility agreement is structured to assist NBS Bank to increase its trade volumes and to support importation of essential commodities, like fertiliser, medicines and fuel into Malawi.

Speaking on the signing, Mr. Haytham El Maayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank, Afreximbank, said that the facility was a demonstration of Afreximbank’s commitment to support indigenous African businesses and financial institutions to meet national needs.

“This US$100 million facility is among the largest limits for AFTRAF for a bank in Malawi,” Mr. El Maayergi said, adding, “it demonstrates Afreximbank’s commitment to supporting Malawi’s trade aspirations as one of its member states. It also demonstrates the good and long-term relationship that exists between Afreximbank and the NBS/NICO group.”

He expressed confidence that the facility would enable NBS Bank to support the growing trade needs of its customers which are aimed at supporting and increasing trade volumes for strategic commodities in Malawi, notably the importation of fuel, fertiliser and pharmaceuticals, and would also provide the bank with a confirmation line from within Africa.

Mr. El Maayergi added that the facility was in line with Afreximbank’s mandate of supporting intra- and extra-African trade.

AFTRAF programme enhances the confidence of counterparties in the settlement of international trade transactions and improves correspondent banking relationships by supporting critical imports into Africa, boosting intra-African trade and facilitating the purchase of equipment for the production of export goods. It provides trade confirmation services, trade confirmation guarantees and irrevocable reimbursement undertakings.

Attended by more than 112,000 visitors from 132 countries, IATF2025, which took place from 4 to 10 September 2025, ended on a remarkably high note with US$48.3 billion in trade and investment deals signed over the seven days of the continental exposition. It welcomed 2,148 exhibitors.

Media contact:

media@intrafricatradefair.com

press@afreximbank.com

About the Intra-African Trade Fair:

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.

For more information, please visit www.IntrAfricanTradeFair.com.