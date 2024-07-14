Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt


On 7-8 July 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo supported the Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage in organising an academic training on "Guideline to Effective Religious Education".

The said academic training aims to provide knowledge and guidelines for religious studies to participating students, in support of students pursuing their academic studies in Egypt as well as encouraging the use of free time for self-development during the semester holidays.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt.