As the use of digital tools for effective healthcare delivery gradually takes foothold in Africa, the Africa CDC has unveiled a new platform that caters for differing needs in technology, including access, cost and infrastructure to member states.

The digital exchange platform named “The Africa HealthTech Marketplace which showcases targeted, accessible digital health solutions was launched on 29 October in Kigali, Rwanda, on the sidelines of the Africa Health-Tech Summit 2024, as a collaborative effort between African CDC and the Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL).

A healthcare void engulfs Africa. 600 million people, deprived of basic medical services, face dire consequences. Public health falters, economies stagnate, and social inequalities deepen. This crisis, far-reaching in its impact, demands urgent attention and innovative solutions to heal a continent in need. The shortfall stems from several issues. These include a lack of healthcare facilities, too few trained workers, and vast rural areas without health services. Many African nations have fewer than two healthcare workers per 1,000 people. This is well below the global standard. As a result, millions struggle to access doctors, nurses, or clinics.

“The Africa HealthTech Marketplace is a game-changer for healthcare in Africa. By offering a platform that showcases local, scalable solutions, we are empowering healthcare providers across the continent to access the tools they need to improve health outcomes, said H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC Director General in his keynote address during the launch.

The platform provides an opportunity for government technologists, policymakers, and health professionals to navigate, evaluate and implement the right solutions for their respective communities. It simplifies digital transformation by cataloging online tools, products and resources from trusted sources. These resources are used by governments, development actors and policy decision-makers to improve health outcomes.

“Showcasing a variety of locally designed, scalable digital health solutions, we created the Marketplace to make it easier for governments, health providers, and development organizations to implement the right solutions for their communities,” said Dr Jean Philbert Nsengimana, Chief Digital Advisor at Africa CDC.

Africa CDC through its Digital Transformation Strategy launched in 2023, has developed an agile, adaptable, and fit for purpose platform for all African health stakeholders that responds to their unique digital transformation journeys.

“With the online marketplace, access to technology is easier and more reliable. Helping community innovators and changemakers to provide the services that people need to live healthy. It’s our hope that this will become a vibrant community that provides insights into these digital tools and their usage,” said Diana Sang, Africa Director at Digital Impact Alliance.

“Our vision is to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation,” Sang said adding the Africa HealthTech Marketplace will not only enhance visibility for African innovators but also ensure that healthcare providers can easily find and integrate trusted digital health solutions.”

DIAL bridges worlds, linking governments and changemakers to digital transformation’s vital resources. As ecosystem architects, they distill complex knowledge into actionable insights. Their role? Empowering decision-makers with essential tools for impactful digital evolution in development spheres.

The HealthTech Marketplace showcases vetted digital health solutions, focusing on innovations from African startups, enhancing visibility, and facilitating more informed procurement decisions. Building a community of users that will engage and interact on the platform, the marketplace offers a space for providing comments, questions and feedback and suggestions about digital solutions.

“We want to build partnerships with stakeholders who are invested in the African health ecosystem, so this work can continue to grow and expand across the continent. This marketplace can be a key piece of the African digital health ecosystem, said Dr Nsengimana, Chief Digital Advisor at Africa CDC. “I’m confident the Marketplace can drive meaningful development and collaboration across the African HealthTech Sector,” said Nsengimana adding, “This much-needed platform provides local innovators greater visibility for the incredible work they’re doing, and, most importantly, it fills a critical gap for the 600 million- plus people across Africa who lack access to basic medical care.”