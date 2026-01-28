Over the past decade, Angola has undergone a quiet but decisive transformation. Once viewed primarily through the lens of production decline, the country has repositioned itself as one of Africa’s most stable and attractive destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI). Policy overhaul, the establishment of a dedicated upstream regulator and a commitment to flexibility has made the country a preferred destination for upstream investment - particularly for international oil companies (IOCs) seeking predictability in an ever-changing global climate. As a result, Angola expects an upstream investment pipeline of $70 billion (http://apo-opa.co/49KDXYi) in the next five years, signaling the country’s standing as a home for global oil and gas players.

Policy Certainty as an Investment Catalyst

Angola’s ability to attract billions of dollars in upstream FDI is largely attributed to its strategic approach to policy restructuring. Following the establishment of the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG) in 2019 and the subsequent launch of a multi-year licensing strategy, the country was able to attract sustained investment in undeveloped blocks. Between 2019 and 2025, 64 blocks were offered, of which 37 were awarded and 27 are currently under approval or negotiation. Further supporting investment, the government introduced a Permanent Offer Regime in 2021 and marginal field opportunities in 2024, allowing the ANPG to by-pass traditional bidding rounds. This made assets permanently available to investors, allowing operators to expand their portfolios while supporting new entrants in the market.

The country is also leveraging policy to incentivize investment across mature assets under an overarching target of sustaining production above one million barrels per day. With the launch of the Incremental Production Decree in 2024 - featuring a specialized legal and tax framework (http://apo-opa.co/49OSFh6) for mature assets - Angola introduced significant fiscal incentives, including reduced Petroleum Production Tax and Petroleum Income Tax rates. ExxonMobil was the first to deliver a discovery through this decree, with the Likembe-01 well drilled in Block 15 in 2024. Additional policies such as the Gas Master Plan - offering a framework for investing across the gas value chain - are expected to further support spending, consolidating Angola’s position as a leading FDI destination in Africa.

IOCs Double Down on Angolan Investment

Angola’s FDI attractiveness is reinforced by IOC activity across the market. Leading operators continue to consolidate their portfolios, pursuing new acreage while reinvesting in mature blocks. At Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2025, energy majors announced billions of dollars (http://apo-opa.co/4q5Nzlh) for Angolan projects, underscoring a commitment to the country’s upstream development. Through its joint venture Azule Energy, Eni plans to invest $5 billion in the market over the next several years, building on $5 billion invested to date. TotalEnergies plans to invest $3 billion through its Dalia Life Extension project, while ExxonMobil could invest as much as $15 billion in Angola - contingent on exploration results. Shell’s return to Angola in 2025 further reinforced the country’s renewed appeal to global investors, with the company set to invest $1 billion on new oil blocks in the country.

On the project front, TotalEnergies is developing the $6 billion Kaminho deepwater development, targeting a 2028 start. Azule Energy is scaling operations at the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development and New Gas Consortium project, following the start of operations at both in 2025. Meanwhile, Chevron is expanding oil production, with the South N’dola field delivering first oil in December 2025. These advancements signal strong investor confidence in Angola’s capacity to support large-scale, long-term hydrocarbon projects.

