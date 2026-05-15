“West Africa is one of the youngest regions in the world, with nearly 65% of its population under the age of 25; yet this significant human capital has not yet been transformed into a driver of prosperity.”. These were the observations made by the Vice-President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Ms. Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Lomé, Togo, at the opening of the West African Youth Forum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the development of human capital within the regional organization.

For Ms. Tchintchibidja, represented by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Togo, Ms. Deweh Emily Gray, this forum responds to the wishes expressed by West African youth in 2025 in Accra, Ghana, regarding the urgency of integrating digital technology and artificial intelligence into their educational pathways.

This forum is not just another conference, she clarified, noting that it is both a response and a joint commitment by the ECOWAS Commission and these young people to ensure that the technological revolution is not a threat, but rather the greatest opportunity for their empowerment.

“Unemployment, underemployment, and, even more seriously, the manipulation of our youth by harmful entities, are inescapable realities. Artificial intelligence, for its part, is already transforming the world of work. If we remain inactive in the face of this evolution, this technology will only exacerbate existing inequalities. However, if we decide, collectively, to take the reins of its development, it could become the most powerful lever for truly inclusive progress,” said Ms. Deweh Emily Gray.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission, she urged West African policymakers to make digital skills and artificial intelligence national and regional priorities, on par with security, road infrastructure, and energy infrastructure.

She listed the many benefits that AI can bring to West Africa’s development, particularly in agriculture for weather forecasting, detecting plant diseases, or optimizing irrigation; and in healthcare, where AI-assisted diagnostic tools can address the shortage of medical specialists in rural areas.

She also cited the financial sector, where algorithms assess creditworthiness based on phone usage data, as well as the creative sector, where generative AI can revolutionize art, design, music, and film by creating professions that were unimaginable in the past.

Ms. Deweh Emily Gray emphasized that this forum represents a commitment by ECOWAS, which must be translated into a roadmap for its member states. It will lead to the development of a policy recommendations document, which will be presented by the Vice-Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission to the Heads of State and Government of the regional organization during the Summit of the Future.

“We will advocate for each member state to incorporate AI literacy modules into its national human capital development strategies, starting in secondary school and extending to vocational training centers. Together, let us make AI a tool for integration, peace, and shared prosperity,” she concluded.

This forum, initiated by the ECOWAS Secretariat for Human Capital Development as part of the commemorative activities marking the regional organization’s 50th anniversary, aims to promote AI among West African youth.

For Agamo Kodzo, Secretary General of Togo’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, the selection of his country to host this meeting reflects recognition of its commitment to youth, innovation, regional integration, and human capital development.

On behalf of Abdul-Fahd Fofana, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Grassroots Development, Solidarity and Social Economy, in charge of Youth and Sports, he congratulated the young people of the regional community for their participation in the meeting.

“Your presence here reflects a shared conviction: that West African youth must not be mere spectators of the world’s technological transformations, but active participants in their design, adoption, and application to serve the development of our continent,” stated Agamo Kodzo.

It should be noted that Deputy Minister Abdul-Fahd Fofana, who was unable to attend the opening ceremony, nevertheless came during the event to congratulate, encourage, and offer advice to the young West Africans on the challenges of artificial intelligence.

Shortly after the conference began, participants were treated to an entertainment break hosted by Beninese musician Précieuse Nadie.