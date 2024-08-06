The discussions provided an opportunity for both sides to take stock of the current status of bilateral relations and explore avenues for further deepening these relations. It was agreed to hold the next FOC at a mutually convenient dates in New Delhi.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries including existing institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Commission and the Joint Trade Committee. Sectoral Cooperation in the fields of defence, agriculture, health, mines, minerals and geology, Digital Platforms, education, training and capacity building and cultural exchanges were also discussed. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the UN.

The 3rd Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Zimbabwe were held in Harare on 6th August, 2024. The Indian side was led by Shri Puneet R. Kundal, Additional Secretary (East&Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India and the Zimbabwean side was led by Mr. Mike Chigiji, Chief Director(Political), Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Trade, Republic of Zimbabwe.

