India and Tanzania held the 2nd meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism on 12-13 February 2025 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

2. Mr. K.D. Dewal, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Dr. Maduhu I. Kazi, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs of Tanzania, led their respective delegations. Representatives from a number of departments and agencies from both countries participated in the meeting.

3. The two sides reviewed emerging threats in their respective regions, including state-sponsored, and cross-border terrorism. The two sides also exchanged views on a wide range of areas including the use of the internet and new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, global movement of terrorists, and radicalization.

4. Both sides shared experience in countering the financing of terrorist activities, transnational organized crime, and narco-terror network. The two sides committed to information sharing, capacity building and continued bilateral and multilateral efforts to address these threats.

5. The Indian delegation also visited and met officials of the Police Forensic Bureau (PFB) of Tanzania and discussed strengthening of capacity building measures between PFB and the counterpart organization in India.

6. Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the joint working group in Delhi on a mutually convenient date.