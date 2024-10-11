Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt


On 29 September 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo hosted the 273rd ASEAN Committee in Cairo (ACC) Heads of Mission Meeting at Cairo Marriott Hotel, chaired by Singapore. Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Chargé d'affaires a.i., briefed the meeting on the two Brown Bag Sessions on ASEAN, which were initiated by Thailand, with Badr University in Cairo (BUC) and the American University in Cairo (AUC) on 22 and 24 September 2024 respectively. Both events helped promote the relationship and raise awareness about ASEAN in Egypt. The meeting also welcomed the new Malaysian Ambassador to Egypt as well as discussed the ACC activities for the rest of the year.

