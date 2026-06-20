The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (http://www.ITFC-idb.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group has published its 2025 Annual Report, revealing US$9.35 billion in trade finance approvals, US$7.79 billion in intra-OIC trade financing and US$6.35 billion mobilised from partner institutions in 2025, underscoring its role in financing trade, energy and food security across across 144 operations in 25 member countries.

These figures brought cumulative approvals since ITFC commenced operations in 2008 to US$92.10 billion, with disbursements reaching US$77.70 billion. This showcases ITFC’s role in financing trade flows in member countries facing liquidity constraints, trade finance gaps and continued pressure on food and energy supply chains.

ITFC’s 2025 portfolio remained focused on sectors linked to trade continuity and economic activity:

Energy approvals reached US$6.47 billion, with financing directed towards fuel, electricity and energy sector needs in member countries

Food and agriculture approvals reached US$1.57 billion, assisting strategic commodity imports and food security requirements

Financial sector approvals reached US$1.20 billion, including lines of financing through financial institutions

Private sector trade finance approvals reached US$1.35 billion, bringing cumulative private sector financing since inception to US$19.60 billion

The report also records ITFC’s partner capital mobilisation during the year. ITFC mobilised US$6.35 billion from public and private sector partners, representing 68 per cent of total approvals. In 2025, ITFC ranked Global #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger in the Bloomberg and LSEG Islamic Syndications League Tables.

Trade development activity also formed part of ITFC’s 2025 delivery. The report outlines trade related technical assistance and integrated solutions initiative in member countries, in addition to programs including the Arab Africa Trade Bridges Programme, the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States 2.0, Trade Connect Central Asia Plus and the SMEs Program. These initiatives focus on export capacity, trade facilitation, regional economic cooperation and private sector readiness.

The report also confirms Moody’s reaffirmation of ITFC’s A1 long term foreign currency issuer rating and Prime 1 short term foreign currency issuer rating, with a stable outlook.

The 2025 Annual Report is available here (https://apo-opa.co/3QqV9v7).

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About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$96 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.