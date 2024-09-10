Celebrating Africa's top young agrifood entrepreneurs at the 2024 Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF) in Kigali, Rwanda; Visionary agripreneurs from 11 African countries recognised for launching innovative businesses that drive agricultural transformation across the continent.

In a celebration of African agrifood innovation, two young entrepreneurs were awarded the prestigious GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition Grand Prizes at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2024 last Friday in Kigali. During the highly anticipated Youth Town Hall event, GoGettaz judges selected Fatima El Khou, Founder, CEO, and Head of Research&Innovation from Jafife (Morocco), and Dr. Iddi Mohammed Faried, Co-founder and CEO of Kodu Technology (Ghana) to each receive $50,000 for their groundbreaking solutions in agriculture.

Fatima El Khou’s company, Jafife (https://Jafife.ma/), is revolutionizing the agri-food supply chain in Morocco with digitalized solar-powered technology that transforms crops and seafood into long-lasting dried food products maintaining nutritional value and quality. Utilizing renewable energy, Jafife’s food products and natural dyes provide eco-conscious solutions across industries, while empowering local producers.

Dr. Iddi Mohammed Faried’s company Kodu Technology (https://KoduTechnology.com/), has introduced a scientific innovation in Ghana that transforms banana and plantain fibers into eco-friendly sanitary pads for women, addressing health and hygiene challenges. Kodu Technology’s innovation not only creates a sustainable and affordable alternative to traditional menstrual products with a mission to eradicate “period poverty” in rural communities but also supports local agriculture and contributes to the circular economy by repurposing agricultural waste.

“These young agripreneurs have shown that Africa’s solutions to food systems transformation are already being implemented,” said Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of AGRA. “Their drive, creativity, and commitment to building sustainable agribusinesses are exactly what we need to achieve lasting change across the continent. It’s inspiring to see such transformative ideas come to life.”

In addition to the grand prizes, four young entrepreneurs were each awarded a $15,000 Impact Award, recognizing their transformative contributions across critical areas including rural livelihoods, technology, job creation, improving rural livelihoods, natural resource use, climate resilience, nutrition, youth and women’s empowerment. The 2024 GoGettaz Impact Award winners are:

Charles Oyamo – Rethread Africa (https://Rethread.Africa/), Kenya, Technology Impact Prize. Rethread Africa converts agricultural waste from smallholder farmers into sustainable bioplastics, providing eco-friendly materials for various industries. Rethread’s technology reduces the reliance on synthetic materials and increases farmers’ income without additional labour, promoting sustainable agriculture.

Tisya Mukuna, La BOITE (www.La-Kinoise.com), DR Congo - Job Creation and Improving Rural Livelihoods Impact Prize. La BOITE produces La Kinoise coffee, cultivated and transformed entirely in Kinshasa, managing the entire value chain from plantation to processing. By reviving abandoned coffee plantations and supporting local cooperatives, La Boite improves agricultural practices and create economic opportunities through its “One Cart, One Job” program.

Salimata Toh, AGRIBANANA (https://AGRIBANANA.net/), Côte d'Ivoire - Resource Use and Climate Impact Prize. AGRIBANANA transforms banana plant waste into eco-friendly products like natural fibres, paper pulp, and biodegradable packaging. Agribanana’s patented process adds value to agricultural waste, promoting sustainable consumption and reducing environmental impact.

Riantsoa Mialinarindra, Sakafo Madagascar (www.Sakafo-Madagascar.com) - Job Creation, Nutrition and Gender Impact Prize. Sakafo Madagascar processes fruits and vegetables grown by small-scale farmers into traceable, nutritious food products. Safako’s holistic ecosystem supports sustainable farming practices, reduces post-harvest loss, and promotes a circular economy with composting and clean energy initiatives in Madagascar.

Additionally, each of the remaining 6 finalists received a GoGettaz “Young Catalyst Award” of $1,000 each, recognizing their excellence and catalytic contributions to grow, transform, and positively impact Africa’s agrifood systems:

Deborah Nzarubara – Grecom (www.Grecom-RDC.com), DR Congo. Grecom specializes in the production, sale, and transformation of beekeeping products using its NYUKI TECH platform. Grecom’s platform enables apiculturists to track and manage its hives remotely, ensuring optimal production and bee health, while connecting small producers to market information and customers.

Arristine Mendes – SHADDAÏ Aquaculture (https://apo-opa.co/47mUmzf), Senegal. SHADDAÏ Aquaculture produces fish feed without fish meal, using alternative protein sources and lysis technology for digestibility. This innovation protects the environment by reducing overfishing while providing high-quality feed to support sustainable aquaculture.

Mogale Maleka – Agang Bokamoso Farms (AB Farms) (https://ABFarms.co.za/), South Africa. AB Farms’ patented vertical hydroponic system operates efficiently during water and power shortages, using 90% less water and 10 times less land than traditional farming. AB Farms’ vertical farming system enables farmers to produce nutritious crops that are virtually pesticide free, in urban areas, on degraded land, or in areas with poor soil conditions.

Bruk Getahun – ChipChip (https://ChipChip.social/), Ethiopia. ChipChip.Social uses an innovative “group buying” model to provide affordable, quality food to urban families while empowering farmers. ChipChip’s platform aggregates demand, reducing logistics costs and offering consumers wholesale prices, which are at least 20% lower than market rates.

Mohamed Amine Bensalem – Hayat Technology, Tunisia. Hayat Technology’s GrowIt system uses AI-driven sensors and real-time data analysis to optimize water usage and enhance crop management. This advanced irrigation technology is accessible and affordable for farmers, improving productivity and sustainability.

Mostafa Hassanen – Plug’n’Grow (www.PlugNGrow.me), Egypt. Plug’n’Grow specializes in hydroponic and aquaculture solutions, enabling growers to produce premium quality crops with minimal resources. Plug’n’Grow’s systems reduce capital and operational costs by 70% compared to traditional methods, optimizing resource efficiency and crop yields.

The esteemed judges panel for 2024 consisted of GoGettaz partners and experts from across the African continent. The judges were:

Ada Osakwe (Founder&CEO, Agrolay Ventures, AGRA Board Member, GoGettaz Lead Judge) Nigeria

Fina Kayisanabo (Private Sector Development Team Lead, USAID) Rwanda

Jane Baldwin (Head of Agrifood Systems, Pan African Programs, Mastercard Foundation) Canada

Luis Alfredo Pérez (Senior Vice President Africa, Yara International) Guatemala

Nana Amoah (Director of Gender, Youth, and Inclusiveness for AGRA) Ghana

Tchegoun Koba (Global Technical Advisor for Youth Employment&Entrepreneurship, SNV) Senegal

The 2024 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize finale began this year with remarks from GoGettaz winners from previous years and inspiring words from Ms Solange Tetero, Director General of Youth Empowerment in the Ministry of Youth and Arts, Government of Rwanda. Entertainment featured young dancers from the Sherrie Silver Foundation in Rwanda.

This year, GoGettaz expanded its reach, focusing on underrepresented Francophone regions and encouraging innovations addressing climate challenges and solutions. The campaign's success was evident with increased participation and diversity among finalists who this year hailed from 11 African countries. To find out more, please find year’s Top-12 Deal Book: https://apo-opa.co/3XmxjA8

Amath Pathe Sene, Managing Director of the Africa Food Systems Forum, highlighted the importance of youth-driven solutions. "The future of Africa’s food systems lies in the hands of its young entrepreneurs. Their ideas are not just innovative - they are necessary."

Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Chairman of Econet Group and GoGettaz Africa co-founder, addressed the standing-room-only audience at the Youth Dome event just before the Top-12 finalists went on stage for their 3-minute pitches and five-minute grilling by the GoGettaz expert judging panel. Excerpted remarks:

“It’s remarkable to see the extraordinary number of African entrepreneurs who are pioneering solutions across so many African countries,” he noted. “To all participants, and I’m not just talking to those who made the finalists, I’ve always said (GoGettaz) is one award in which the winner is anyone who participates, because at the end of the day, we can give you an award, but it’s not an end in itself.”

“The end is to build African enterprises that create jobs, that can scale, that can solve real problems as they build the prosperity of nations,” he remarked. “If you are a participant, you are a winner, not just the finalists, because you are showing us you have the confidence, you have the ability, and you have put together a business. Pat yourself on the back and give a high-five to your team for participating... because entrepreneurs try, try, and try again until they succeed.”

To this year’s finalists, I am so proud of you. I have gone through the lists and been following the reports. To the winners: Well done. Africa thanks you. I thank you,” he concluded.

Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara International and co-founder of GoGettaz, emphasized the significance of youth-led innovation in addressing food security challenges. “These young entrepreneurs are transforming food systems with bold, inventive solutions. Their impact will resonate far beyond Africa.”

This year marked a significant increase in female participation, an important milestone in an industry often dominated by men. Morocco, DRC, and Côte d'Ivoire saw a surge in representation, further testament to the inclusivity and broad regional impact of the 2024 GoGettaz annual campaign and competition.

As the 2024 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition concludes, GoGettaz and its partners commended the resilience, creativity, and leadership of Africa’s young agripreneurs. With a growing network of innovators, the focus now shifts to fostering mentorship and policy-making that supports youth and women in agriculture.

To learn more about this year’s finalists and to stay informed about upcoming opportunities, visit https://GoGettaz.Africa and follow our journey toward transforming African agriculture through innovation and entrepreneurship.

