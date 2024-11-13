The 10th Regional Animal Health Network (RAHN) meeting, held from November 11 to 15, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria, brings together veterinary and public health professionals from across West Africa. Organized by the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC), this meeting addresses critical challenges within veterinary services, focusing on governance, workforce development, disease control, and sustainable funding. Key organizations—including AU-IBAR, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH)—are participating alongside delegates from ECOWAS member states.

AU-IBAR's Director, Dr. Huyam Salih, delivered remarks and will be participating in panel discussions on the theme. In her presentation on: “Animal Health Continental Policies and Initiatives to Support Veterinary Capacities in Africa,” Dr. Salih outlined strategies for sustainable animal health development, highlighting AU-IBAR's ongoing projects in livestock trade, animal health, and welfare. Her presentation emphasized AU-IBAR’s role in building a strong coordination platform to reinforce animal health systems across the continent.

The meeting highlights an urgent need for skilled veterinary professionals in West Africa, where a significant shortage hampers effective disease control and weakens the One Health approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health. To address this, participants are assessing workforce demographics, rural-urban gaps, and the division between public and private sector services. Dr. Salih also addressed specific workforce challenges in Africa, such as limited rural access, inadequate training programs, and the necessity of continuous education to address emerging diseases and climate change.

Despite these challenges, the meeting provides an essential platform for exploring solutions. Dr. Salih discussed the implementation and monitoring of strategies like the Livestock Development Strategy for Africa, which aims to bridge gaps in veterinary human resources through policy support, expanded rural outreach, and stronger public-private partnerships. Also highlighted are AU-IBAR’s 2024-2028 strategic focus and coordination efforts on fostering collaboration across countries and sectors, thereby enhancing animal health systems throughout Africa.

The RAHN meeting aims to propose actionable solutions to these challenges, such as targeted policy support, expanded rural outreach via Community Animal Health Workers (CAHWs), and strengthened public-private partnerships. Anticipated outcomes include a comprehensive report on veterinary human resources in the region, a strategic advocacy plan to address workforce needs, and potential new funding partnerships for veterinary workforce development. This collaborative platform enables ECOWAS member states and its partners to advance sustainable animal health services, fostering resilience and improved public health outcomes across West Africa.