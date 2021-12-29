Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adrenalin eSystems Ltd, a group company of Intellect Design Arena Ltd and a specialist in open HR tech platform, today announced that it has integrated the entire HR & payroll processes features necessary to adapt to the UAE’s new work-day week through its Adrenalin Platform.

The Federal Government of United Arab Emirates recently announced that all government entities will adopt a new work-week schedule consisting of four-and-a-half days with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend. The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE government’s efforts to boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing, while increasing performance to advance the UAE’s economic competitiveness.

With organizations adopting these changes, there will be an impact on HR processes and compliances. Adrenalin HR solution which has a stronger presence in UAE region will empower organisations to adapt to the new work-day week. Apart from Payroll, modules like Leave & Attendance, Shift & Scheduling are also available to enable this change. The robust Adrenalin Max software enables seamless transition without disrupting existing infrastructure.

Commenting on the new announcement from The Federal Government of United Arab Emirates, Srinivasa Bharathy, MD & CEO, Adrenalin eSystems Limited, said “This change initiated by the UAE government is a trendsetter for more countries to follow and is definitely welcoming both from employees' and employers' points of view, as it will boost productivity, better alignment with global markets, and importantly give better employee work-life balance.”

Asif Mohammed, Business Head – Middle East and Africa, and Chief Delivery Officer, Adrenalin eSystems Limited said, “It is important for organizations to implement this change seamlessly in their HR systems, and we in Adrenalin are happy to announce that we have made necessary amends in our systems. We will support UAE government and private customers in transitioning to the new regulation. We believe there may be more such amends that can be expected in the new labor laws to keep pace with evolving needs of the business and workforce. Adrenalin HR and Payroll systems have many users in federal and private organizations, and we are committed to keeping pace with such labor law changes and support our customers in adopting them quickly and seamlessly.”

Built on the robust principles of Design Thinking, Adrenalin Max is set to empower businesses with strategic insights to meet the growing demand for HR tech to enable organisations, maximise business growth and employee productivity.

About Adrenalin eSystems

Adrenalin is a group company of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. MAX is a comprehensive, cloud-architected, open HR tech platform, which automates the entire HR & payroll processes. Over 700 customers from 33+ verticals the world over and 1 million+ users use the MAX platform.

In the post-pandemic normal, HR functions across the world have had to adapt rapidly to keep pace with the evolving demands of a hybrid work environment. Adrenalin’s inherent hyper agile DNA has been instrumental in the company continuously innovating both its HR platform and delivery to meet market demands.

