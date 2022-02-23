Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Accor, through its lifestyle loyalty program ALL – Accor Live Limitless, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership and the launch of ALL - ADCB Infinite and Signature Credit Cards for consumers in the UAE. The official signing of the partnership took place at the ADCB Head Office in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Mr. Ala’a Eraiqat, the ADCB Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & Partnership Officer at Accor, and Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa Group Country Manager, and Senior Vice President in GCC, in additions to senior management members from all parties to mark the significant milestone.

This formidable agreement brings together Accor’s lifestyle loyalty programme - ALL, and ADCB to create a co-branded credit card that rewards cardholders with elevated experiences, endless privileges and exceptional benefits to enjoy in the UAE and across the world. The ALL- ADCB Infinite and Signature Credit Cards build on both organizations’ legacy in finance and hospitality to offer cardholders a wide range of experiential services that complement their lifestyle in the UAE.

In 2020, Accor announced its global partnership with Visa, to bring new payment experiences to loyalty members of ALL - Accor Live Limitless, through the ALL Visa credit card. The introduction of the ALL Visa card enables the Accor Group to engage customers beyond their stay, via an industry leading loyalty program, offering the members of ALL an ability to earn points, enjoy new experiences and even more hotel nights. The success of Accor’s global partnership with Visa led to the notable agreement with ADCB by offering the ALL - ADCB Infinite and Signature Credit Cards to consumers in the UAE.

Available to customers in early summer 2022, the highly anticipated ALL – ADCB Credit Cards will not only offer cardholders a chance to earn rewards on everyday purchases but also provide unmatched lifestyle benefits at 28 of Accor’s premium, lifestyle and luxury hotel brands in the UAE and across 5,200 participating properties around the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Arup Mukhopadhyay, Group Head Consumer Banking at ADCB, said: “This partnership between ADCB and Accor unites two leading brands that share a common set of customer-centric values and an intense focus on delivering an unparalleled customer experience. The Accor Live Limitless “ALL”- ADCB Infinite and Signature Credit Cards will provide our customers with exceptional value in terms of lifestyle and financial benefits. ADCB is committed to setting new standards in the banking industry by intensifying the customer-centric services, and outpacing demands to exceed customers’ expectations.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & Partnership Officer at Accor said, “The ADCB-Accor agreement marks a milestone for us in the region, as we partner with one of the leading digitally innovative banks in the UAE. Through ADCB, Accor’s loyalty programme - Accor Live Limitless- can be enjoyed in a class of its own, and we look forward to witnessing the success of this collaboration. Working with luxury and premium brands allows us to offer world-class experiences to cardholders and this partnership is an imperative step to achieving that goal.”

Shahebaz Khan, Visa’s General Manager for UAE, Bahrain and Oman, said “We are always designing exceptional offers with our partners to ensure Visa cardholders have access to exclusive benefits that enrich their hospitality experience and lifestyle choices. We are therefore delighted to partner with Accor and ADCB in bringing the Accor Live Limitless “ALL”-ADCB credit cards which offer UAE consumers the unique experiences they seek. The cards are contactless, enabled for quick, easy and secure in-store payments, and, for travelers, it promises the peace of mind of worldwide acceptance at our 70 million merchant partner locations."

With over 68 million members globally, which includes more than 700,000 members in the UAE, Accor’s loyalty programme Accor Live Limitless, is one of the most popular reward schemes in the region. Renowned hotels participating in Accor’s loyalty program include Rixos Abu Dhabi Saadiyat Island, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr and Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche to name a few.

