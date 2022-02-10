ERBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan - Prof. Dr. Amjad Saber Al-Delawi, president of the Cihan University-Erbil, received a delegation from Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) - the global organization for professional, educational and consulting services, represented by Mr. Hamza Arabiyat, TAG.Global Digital Academy executive director, and Mr. Zaher Al Khalafat, TAG.Global Multimedia Department executive director, for a meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation matters.

At the meeting that was also attended by Dr. Maysoon Al-Haidari, vice president of the University for Scientific Affairs, and Dr. Abdul-Sattar Karim Saeed, Vice President of the University for Administrative and Student Affairs, the two parties discussed the means of promoting cooperation between TAG.Global and the University by exchanging scientific and academic programs and expertise. That is in addition to collaborating in organizing and holding conferences, workshops, and other scientific activities at the student, university and community levels, emanating from all services provided by TAG.Global.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is the largest global organization for professional service firms in Intellectual Property, Accounting, Auditing, Corporate Governance, Taxes, Educational Consultancy, Professional and Technical Training, E-Education, Web Design, Professional Interpretation and Translation, Electronic Products and others that operates out of more than 100 offices worldwide.

