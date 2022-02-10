PHOTO
ERBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan - Prof. Dr. Amjad Saber Al-Delawi, president of the Cihan University-Erbil, received a delegation from Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) - the global organization for professional, educational and consulting services, represented by Mr. Hamza Arabiyat, TAG.Global Digital Academy executive director, and Mr. Zaher Al Khalafat, TAG.Global Multimedia Department executive director, for a meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation matters.
At the meeting that was also attended by Dr. Maysoon Al-Haidari, vice president of the University for Scientific Affairs, and Dr. Abdul-Sattar Karim Saeed, Vice President of the University for Administrative and Student Affairs, the two parties discussed the means of promoting cooperation between TAG.Global and the University by exchanging scientific and academic programs and expertise. That is in addition to collaborating in organizing and holding conferences, workshops, and other scientific activities at the student, university and community levels, emanating from all services provided by TAG.Global.
It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is the largest global organization for professional service firms in Intellectual Property, Accounting, Auditing, Corporate Governance, Taxes, Educational Consultancy, Professional and Technical Training, E-Education, Web Design, Professional Interpretation and Translation, Electronic Products and others that operates out of more than 100 offices worldwide.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.