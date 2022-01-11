AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), signed a cooperation agreement with the Jordanian Al-Zaytoonah University (ZUJ) to open a new showroom for TAGTech’s advanced technological products in the University.

The agreement crystalizes the vision of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, for providing TAGTech’s electronic devices to a large number of educational institutions.

According to the agreement, ZUJ will display TAGTech's technological products at its showroom in the Faculty of Art. The products will be offered at 10% special discount for students, in addition to interest-free installments for up to 12 months through all TAGTech’s list of approved banks.

TAGTech is committed to offering high-quality products to its clientele that match global brands in terms of their specifications, performance and prices at TAG.Global’s showrooms and its large network of retailers in Jordan, the Arab countries and around the world, in addition to its customer service center.

It is worth mentioning that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) started manufacturing electronic devices, at its factories in China and Egypt by Jordanian experts in the manufacturing and production field. So far up to more than 20 devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones are being produced and offered in more than 50-locations worldwide.

