AMMAN - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), chaired the annual extraordinary meetings of the Board of Directors and the General Assembly of the Arab Intellectual Property Mediation and Arbitration Society (AIPMAS) and the Licensing Executives Society-Arab Countries (LES-AC).
During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the Board members who represent a host of institutions in the Arab countries, and he underlined the need to achieve the objectives of the two Societies.
He called on AIPMAS and LES-AC to expand their activities by offering additional training programs to institutions in the Arab region, referring to the possibility of contracting educational and training institutes to hold workshops at schools and universities to raise their awareness on the importance of protecting Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and innovation, in view of the growth in the number of inventions and innovations in the Age of Knowledge.
Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also called for conducting various training programs on innovation; the protection of inventions through IPRs and the mechanisms of transforming innovation into marketable products (Commercialization of Inventions).
For her part, Ms. Majd Khaddash, ASIP and LES-AC manager, briefed the attendees on the conducted activities of the two Societies during the covered year: most importantly, she emphasized, workshops on “Trademarks Opposition Procedures”, “General Legal Frame of IPRs Protection” and “Personal Information Protection as an IP Right”.
Furthermore, Khaddash listed some of the training courses conducted by ASIP and LES-AC mainly the E-Crimes training program, Legal Protection and Procedural Foundations of IP, Legal Protection and Procedural Foundations of Intellectual Property; pointing out that the Societies will hold several IP awareness sessions in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi.
The meeting agreed to adopt the previous agenda and the reading of the auditors' report (Al Faysal for Auditing) by the auditor for the fiscal year that ended on 31/12/2020, which resulted in the re-assignment of Al Faysal for the next year for the two Societies.
It is worth mentioning that the number of AIPMAS members has reached 319, according to the 2021 annual report of the Society, 22 out of them are new members.
