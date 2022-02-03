The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised five car auctions at Al Mafraq vehicle impound area over the past three months, in which 787 cars of different types and categories were sold at competitive prices ranging from 2,000 to 255,000 dirhams and yielded a total of 18,577,000 dirhams.

The five car auctions generated a high influx of bidders, whose number exceeded 1,200, in a context of strong competition for the cars on sale, and the value of which was paid for by bank cards and bank transfers.

The ADJD facilitated the completion of the procedures for the bidders to take possession of the purchased vehicles immediately after the closing of the sale, allowing pre-sale inspection of the cars one day before the event, completing the procedures and delivering the vehicles to their new owners on the spot and on the same day, while guaranteeing the rights of all parties in accordance with the specific legal controls.

The auctions were entirely organised by the specialised staff of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, as part of the efforts made to ensure a maximum of transparency, clarity and impartiality, while providing sufficient guarantees to safeguard the rights of the stakeholders.

