CNNB predicts 2022 will be a gold rush for online brands

Dubai, UAE : CNNB Solutions, the region’s leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) eCommerce and e-distribution enabler, has unveiled the findings of its 2022 MENA eCommerce Report and how eCommerce sales will grow to 50 billion dollars over the next year.

In conjunction with its partners, including insight from logistics and delivery solutions provider Aramex and buy-now, pay-later expert tabby, CNNB Solutions compiled the latest research and trends into the current state of eCommerce across the MENA region and its likely impact heading into 2022.

Nicolas Bruylants, Co-founder and CVO of CNNB Solutions said, “MENA’s eCommerce market is rapidly evolving and 2022 will be a gold rush for brands that can capture the increasing number of customers who prefer to shop online. E-Commerce sales will grow to 50 billion dollars in 2022, propelled by increased online shopping adoption, access to digital financing, improvements in logistics and delivery options, and brands adopting direct-to-consumer strategies.”

Logistics leader Aramex provided insight into the report and highlighted Saudi Arabia as having the region’s biggest potential for logistics sector growth and demand for eCommerce space. In fact, Saudi Arabia is leading the way in terms of regional eCommerce growth (39 per cent CAGR) just ahead of UAE (38 per cent CAGR).

Aramex added that same day delivery, efficient returns handling and providing end-to-end visibility for consumers, are key components of good customer experience. Automated storage and retrieval systems, automated fulfillment, smart inventory, augmented reality, voice picking, visual picking and robotics were selected as some of the trends to look out for amongst eCommerce, warehousing, and logistics solutions in 2022.

Meanwhile, buy-now, pay-later expert tabby also provided research input and selected eCommerce seller financing, returns and physical experiences as key opportunities for the market in 2022.

Other findings from the report include:

91 per cent of customers in MENA have become digital converts and will continue to buy online, with 73 per cent saying they shop more online since the pandemic

UAE online consumer spend is the highest across the region, averaging an annual spend of 1,648 dollars per person

68 per cent of customers in Egypt and 67 per cent in UAE, said they were more likely to shop with brands that used ethically sourced ingredients and materials, recyclable packaging and a more carbon friendly manufacturing process, compared to the global benchmark of 50 per cent

MENA shoppers are looking for safe and secure online payments - more than 60 per cent of people believe secure checkout is fundamental for a good online shopping experience

To read more about CNNB Solutions and download the 2022 MENA E-Commerce Report, visit www.cnnbsolutions.com/blog.

About CNNB Solutions:

CNNB Solutions is designed to help brands sell more online by delivering seamless and unified direct to consumer operations. The business was established by ex-citrussTV owner and founder Nicolas Bruylants and ex-citrussTV COO Charbel Nasr. It has operations across the entire GCC, with managed brand centres in UAE, KSA and Egypt. With over 15 years of experience in providing effective solutions to help brands build, operate and scale, the expert team manage and maximise online processes for brands, including: distribution, stock planning and inventory management; web development and management; order management; global fulfilment and support; payment solutions; and customer experience support. CNNB works with multiple household name global and regional brands and facilitates millions of dollars of online sales every year.

