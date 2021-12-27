Broad-based recognition by global organizations praising NBK's pioneering digital achievements

Fostering Kuwaiti talents is a main pillar of NBK's strategy

NBK offered unique and sustainable campaigns in 2021

NBK Mobile operations were up by 35% and active users increased by 20%

Digital channels supported NBK’s strategy and brought it closer to its customers

Over 95% of banking transactions we processed through digital channels

NBK’s initiatives encourage user adoption of mobile payment options

NBK is committed to supporting entrepreneurs by strengthening ties and cooperation

NBK promotes financial inclusion, strongly supports “Let’s Be Aware” initiative

It was another year of remarkable achievements, leadership and strengthening our competitive advantage, during which National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) ingrained its leading position, provided the best banking services and products, and introduced advanced payment solutions and pioneering digital initiatives for the first time in Kuwait. NBK continued to build and reinforce its customer relationship, bringing them closer through identifying their individual needs and providing them with the latest in banking services.

NBK’s leadership in providing advanced and pioneering personal banking services in Kuwait and the region was highly recognized by international organizations. In 2021, NBK won the Best Retail Banking Services in Kuwait, and Best Loyalty/ Rewards Program in the Middle East at the “Annual Asian Trailblazer Awards – 2021”. NBK was also awarded the “Best Consumer Digital Bank” in Kuwait and the Middle East by Global Finance magazine.

Youth-Centered Approach

2021 was the year of youth, with all CBG activities focused on meaningfully engaging young people through continuously providing the best banking services and enhancing payment solutions. NBK rewards program, awards and exceptional offers also used a youth-centered approach.

The new services and improvements introduced to NBK Mobile Services Program focused on meeting youth aspirations and their lifestyle. For instance, during the year, NBK launched the UEFA Champions League Mastercard issued by NBK, specifically designed for customers interested in football, sports and healthy lifestyles.

NBK also launched various exclusive offers to Al Shabab customers as it increased their opportunities to winning a Tesla car as part of NBK’s summer campaign. Students who transfer their allowance to their NBK bank accounts and apply for NBK Al Shabab Prepaid Card have three chances to enter the draw.

NBK also launched a unique package to serve international students studying abroad including NBK Foreign Currency Prepaid Card with no fee for loading or issuance, no annual fee, and no minimum balance for account opening, promotional offer from Qatar Airways, International SIM card offer, and transportation voucher in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as various offers and promotions.

NBK ended the year by launching “Weyay”, the first digital bank in Kuwait, targeting mainly Kuwaiti youth as its services and cards were specifically designed to suit their lifestyle and meet their needs.

Talents of leadership

The key focus of NBK’s strategy is to stay on its course as the bank of choice and to remain a strong personal partner to each client throughout their financial journey, starting from childhood. NBK’s approach isn’t limited to just offering Zeina Package, tailored to young bankers, but also extends to fostering their interests and nurturing their talents. In 2021, NBK signed a sponsorship agreement for “TM Academy” and extended its sponsorship of the “Sadan” Soccer Academy for two years. Moreover, NBK signed a partnership and sponsorship agreement with Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait (RNAK) a leading sports institution specializing in tennis and fitness.

NBK’s partnership spans the full spectrum from sponsoring talents to supporting businesses, which was a major focus in 2021 as it geared its efforts towards services that support entrepreneurs by strengthening ties and cooperation. Supporting this goal, CBG launched Business Banking Plus, which provides an exclusive banking experience along with a host of privileges designed to support and develop entrepreneurs and their businesses. NBK also launched Business Concierge Service for Business Plus customers in order to meet entrepreneurs’ needs quickly and easily at any time in cooperation with Peacock Concierge.

The Largest Branch

NBK Mobile Banking continued to establish its position as the bank’s largest branch during 2021 on the back of continually applying our development strategy and adding numerous services and improvements throughout the year to meet customers’ needs and facilitate and speed up their transactions.

Our continuous development and enhancement were clearly reflected in increased demand as NBK Mobile Banking registered base increased in 2021 by 35% (YoY) and active users base jumped by 20% (YoY).

The latest enhancement that will be added to NBK Mobile Banking services will be the first of its kind in Kuwait. Users will be able to transfer money using a QR code and benefit from the new set of tools to review NBK Rewards Points and NBK Miles Program at a glance, as well as displaying the balances of bank accounts and credit cards.

Additionally, NBK provides the easiest ways for students to transfer their student allowance to their NBK bank accounts through NBK Mobile Banking.

These updates resulted in maintaining a customer satisfaction rate of 96% regarding the services provided through NBK Mobile Banking.

As a result, NBK was awarded Best Mobile Bank in Kuwait – 2021 by Global Finance Magazine.

Sustainable Rewards

In line with its strategy to achieve sustainability in all its business practices, NBK rewarded its clients in 2021 with exceptional and sustainable rewards. Throughout the year, NBK launched unique and exclusive campaigns and promotions including draws and prizes designed to create the best client experience.

NBK launched its annual summer campaign 2021, giving customers the chance to win 9 Tesla Model 3 cars.

NBK also launched a variety of exceptional rewards for its customers, including cashback campaigns, salary transfer rewards, and other exclusive offers to enrich client’s experiences and meet their individual needs.

Moreover, NBK was recognized by receiving two awards at the 12th “Annual Asian Trailblazer Awards - 2021” namely: Best Retail Banking Services in Kuwait, and Best Loyalty/ Rewards Program in the Middle East.

In 2021, NBK clients had more opportunities to win unique prizes and enter various draws during its special event held to celebrate Al-Jawhara Account quarterly draws. This year, NBK introduced new activities for the first time to keep participants engaged.

Digital Channels

NBK digital channels supported its strategy and brought it closer to its clients despite the unprecedented circumstances imposed by the pandemic, as most transactions were executed through those channels.

Digital banking channels accounted for over 95% of NBK banking operations in 2021, an increase from last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming clients’ reliance on NBK digital channels even after easing restrictions.

NBK was close to its clients through NBK Contact Center and NBK WhatsApp, as well as its toll-free numbers in many countries around the world. In 2021, NBK received more than 2.2 million calls through NBK call center.

It also continued to enhance its leading position in the banking sector through the largest domestic banking network in Kuwait, with 67 branches all over the Country, as well as a large POS network exceeding 15,000 terminals, all NFC-enabled. In addition, NBK has the largest owned ATM network all over Kuwait comprising over 386 machines.

NBK continued to partner with leading organizations. In 2021, NBK inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ooredoo Telecom to develop digital services, products and solutions that contribute to enriching customer experience in both institutions.

NBK received two awards, “Best Lending in Kuwait: and “Best Online Product Offerings” from Global Finance magazine as part of its annual awards, “Best Consumer Digital Bank - 2021”.

Leading Payment Solutions

In line with NBK’s leadership in introducing the latest and most advanced digital payment solutions to the Kuwaiti market, electronic channels were continuously promoted even before COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. NBK always encouraged customers to rely on advanced electronic solutions to process their payments.

In 2021, NBK was the first bank in Kuwait to introduce a self-payment service using NBK credit cards while shopping in cooperation with some cooperative societies, as well as by signing an MOU with “Trolley ” to cooperate in providing digital payment solutions to customers, with a view to offer them an exquisite shopping experience.

NBK focused on encouraging its customers to use electronic solutions as part of its rewards program. It launched several initiatives to promote digital payment solutions, including a promotion launched during the holy month of Ramadan allowing customers to get up to 15% cashback on all purchases from Coop societies when using digital payment solutions (Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay & Fitbit Pay) and 5% cashback when using eligible NBK credit or prepaid cards when purchasing from Coop societies spread throughout Kuwait, in cooperation with the Union of Cooperative and Consumer Societies (UCCS).

Recognizing its excellence in providing innovative advanced payment solutions, NBK was awarded “Best Bill Payment & Presentment” in Kuwait by Global Finance.

Financial Inclusion

In 2021, NBK focused its efforts to support “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).

NBK organized several events in support of this initiative through its digital channels and its social media platforms, including hosting a webinar themed "credit cards and latest fraud schemes" on its Clubhouse page.

NBK is always keen on updating its branches to accommodate its special needs customers. Now the bank has dedicated branches with the latest services to accommodate and facilitate banking for customers with special needs. Several modifications were introduced to facilities and equipment, as well as adopting the necessary procedures to provide all banking services and products to customers with disabilities.

Launching Weyay…a crowning moment in NBK’s digital journey

Before 2021 draws to an end, NBK launched “Weyay”, the first digital bank in Kuwait, in line with NBK’s continuous endeavors to enhance its position in digitizing banking services and maintain its leadership by providing the latest and most advanced banking solutions.

Weyay is a completely different digital bank with an independent and integrated character, largely resembling the Bank’s customers. It was designed to suit the vibrancy of the youth customers, featuring an appealing and user-friendly interface to access all services quickly and easily.

NBK’s employees continued to diligently work throughout the year to design an integrated modern vision that meets the needs and aspirations of their youth peers with dynamic designs, ideas and services that suit their lifestyle.

Youth cadres… the key to NBK success

The cadres of Consumer Banking Group at NBK worked tirelessly throughout the year, confirming their unwavering commitment and team work, proving that they represent the main pillar NBK’s excellence across all fields.

The team’s expertise and skills were reflected in all the advanced services and products and the pioneering and innovative initiatives launched by the Bank throughout the year, for which the team was the key to our success.

CBG employees also continued their contributions under exceptional circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet they were able to conquer all challenges and keep up the good work.

Khairan Square Branch a qualitative leap forward in bank branches concept

NBK opened its newest advanced self-service branch at Khairan Square, which features exceptional banking services and solutions that enable customers to conduct all their transactions quickly and easily, using state-of-the-art interactive devices.

Khairan Square Branch located in Khairan, is considered a revolution to the concept of traditional banking branches. NBK Customers will be able to conduct their transactions by themselves 24/7, as the branch embraces ATM, CDM and ITM. In addition, the bank is offering a conference room for customers to meet with officers, through NBK Mobile Banking, NBK Call Center, or by scanning the QR code at the branch and booking an appointment, from 10 am to 10 pm, all week.

