MUSCAT: Omantel, the Sultanate’s leading telecommunications and technology provider, on Tuesday announced the stepping down of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Talal bin Said Al Mamari, marking the end of a significant chapter in the company’s leadership.

In its official statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Omantel extended deep appreciation to Al Mamari for his role in shaping the company’s journey over the years. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Talal Al Mamari for his inspiring leadership of the company, which has shaped the features of Omantel's growth in the region,” the statement read.

To ensure continuity, Omantel’s Board of Directors has appointed Eng. Sami bin Ahmed Al Ghassani, Chief Executive of Technology and Digitalization, to take on the responsibilities of Acting Chief Executive Officer. He will carry out these duties alongside his current portfolio, guiding the company forward during this transition.

